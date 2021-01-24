|Musings of 2021
Written by MJS83 on Sunday, 24th Jan 2021 09:17
January 2021, Ipswich Town lie in ninth place in League One, three points from the play-offs and 10 points from the top of the table.
How times have changed. When the Tractor Boys were relegated to the third tier of English football, one would assume that they would be all over this league but I’ve discovered that appearances can be deceiving. It transpires that the further down the football pyramid you drop, the harder it becomes to restore faith and respect in a once great football team.
Paul Lambert has been in charge for a over two years. He has guided the team to an 11th place finish in his first full season in League One and as the final whistles were being blown on the Covid-19 season of 2019/20, he exclaimed that this wasn’t good enough and yet we are here, sitting just outside of the play-offs of an average league.
I’m not sure of the manager knows what best for the team. Signings have been few and far between and whilst financial fair play has had an impact, it can’t be accounted for the shambolic policy of player acquisition.
Ipswich Town Football Club are now lacking a recognised striker and this was addressed towards the back end of last week. Why this didn’t trigger an in-depth search for a replacement is beyond me.
