Marathon Blues



As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him. Later in 2012 me, my partner and my dad went on a 2,500-mile road trip across five days, visiting all 92 Premier League and EFL football stadiums. We slept in the car wherever we ended up each night, and raised around £5,000 in the process. A year later, and with my girlfriend six months pregnant, we were back on the road. This time we went to all Scottish League stadiums and a few English lon-league stadiums. This took four days and another 2,000 miles. Once again we raised a massive £2,000. In 2015 I completed my first ever 10k race, and conquered my fear of heights by doing a bungee jump and a sky dive. Across 2016 and 2017, I took on my biggest batch of challenges. 33 to be exact. These included more 10ks, a half-marathon, I climbed to the summit of Mount Tiede (an active volcano in Tenerife), competed in Tough Mudder and many other obstacle course races. But the biggest challenge of 2016 was finishing the National Three Peaks Challenge. I climbed Ben Nevis, Scafell Pike and Mount Snowden within 24 hours! So now I’ve had a few years to recover, and seeing as Tyler would now be 10 years old, and next year is the 10th anniversary of his passing, I have decided to take on some new (and old challenges). I have assembled a small team of close friends to which at least one of them will tick off each challenge with me. I’ll be competing in multiple 10km races as a way of getting back to fitness. I’ll be running a half-marathon (or two), a 24-hour relay race, and lots obstacle courses like Spartan, Nuclear and Tough Mudder all between now and the end of 2022. Plus hopefully some more different types of events. The Big Event Every year, I apply in the London Marathon ballot. And every year I get a rejection. But, The Lullaby Trust which has been the charity I’ve helped raise money for over the years, has kindly offered me one of their Gold Bond places for the London Marathon this year on October 3rd. So the reason I’ve set up a Money Giving page is because The Lullaby Trust has been impacted so much due to Covid and desperately needs help. This charity is so close to my heart and I’d love to be able to raise this money for them. https://uk.virginmoneygiving.com/Tyler_10Years Thanks

Chris 💙





Tractor_Boy_in_HK added 16:04 - Mar 8

I'm sorry for your loss, Chris. I'm touched by your story and have donated today.

2

wadey added 17:21 - Mar 9

Thanks mate. I really appreciate it

2

Norwichbeater added 23:02 - Mar 9

Hi mate. So sorry for what you have been through. Stay strong and all the best for the future. I have donated tonight.

1

Norwichbeater added 23:07 - Mar 9

Tractor boy in hk meant to give you positive not negative mark 😕

1

