Five Reasons to Be Optimistic and Five Reasons to Remain Cautious



Just after Conor Chaplin crashed home his penalty and Town's fourth against Gillingham on Saturday, I turned to my friends in the stand and uttered the [probably] famous last words of “the road to Wembley starts here boys!” Back in the cold light of day and after the buzz, booze and hangover had finally worn off and I am safe in my home after an epic away day, I started to wonder to myself if it actually possible that a season that looked dead and buried bar the shouting three weeks ago could actually end in the ultimate away day of a trip to Wembley or even promotion. After all, I've seen stranger things happen in league football.



After even considering the notion had seemed so daft after the Charlton fiasco, I have come up with five reasons why we should be Googling “How do I get to new Wembley?” and getting excited about the giant awakening. And five reasons why we should get used to the fact that waterproofs and Gillingham away is in our foreseeable future for at least another season, maybe beyond.



Reasons to be pessimistic



1) We’ve seen Saturday's performance before



Saturday's display against Gillingham was possibly one of the most complete performances that I have personally witnessed from an Ipswich Town team.



Thing is, we all knew that this particular Town team is more than capable of putting in a performance of this calibre. We have witnessed it a few times already this season in the shape of Doncaster at home and Wycombe and Portsmouth away.



The key theme of this season has been a complete lack of consistency and, let's face it, we were playing Gillingham who are near the foot of the table.



To go a step further in my hyper-criticism, the recent home win against Wycombe would have been a 3-1 defeat if Wycombe could have converted some gilt-edged chances.



The first real test of the new manager's metal will come in this month as we take on two teams around us league table-wise and two long away games against teams near the bottom



2) Who really manages the first team?



Mark Ashton seems to be a very divisive character, judging by the way Bristol City fans talk about him in the football forums that I am a part of on social media.



Some hold him in high regard, most think of him as some sort of pantomime villain. This is mostly down to the fact that his transfer record at Bristol City was questionable in their eyes and was seen as more of a selling man that a recruitment man.



Some went as far as to say that he wanted to play Football Manager with the club without the fear of actually getting sacked like as an actual football manager would be.



It's also rather telling that when looking for a new manager to replace Paul Cook, he went in more of a head coach type instead of a traditional club manager.



If, as I suspect, the first team is being run as a CEO and first team manager partnership, then what happens if and when this partnership breaks down? Could Kieran McKenna’s successors maintain that balance as and when it's his time to move on? Will there be a clash of egos at some point that will affect team selections and player recruitment? All of these questions remain to be answered.



3) Kieran McKenna. Messiah or a very naughty boy?



We’ve all seen the reports. We’ve all heard the stories, interviews, that bloke you met on the train whose hairdresser’s cousin is Roy Keene’s dog walker who says that... and all that jazz.



It also won't have escaped your attention that the man is very dry, direct and to the point in his interviews and some of the Manchester United players he worked with are quoted as saying that he has 'a school teacher-like delivery'.



Now whilst his football CV and tactical acumen absolutely cannot be called in to question by the likes of me as I never made it out of the BUCCS University leagues, I am left to wonder what his man management skills are like. Is he even capable of giving a blood and thunder Neil Warnock-esque team talk at 2-0 down and needing a win? How will he handle having to drop someone or a player in a strop because he is not playing?



By all accounts he is very precise and methodical so how will he handle footballs curve balls and what are his plans B, C, D and E? All things that will need to be tested in due course



4) League One is tougher than it looks



Straight to the point here, this ain't yo mama's League One no more. Gone are the days when your team could have a bad season in the Championship or get unlucky with a points deduction and just stroll through a League One season without breaking a sweat to come straight back up.



There are some long-haul journeys, some hard, physical games along with teams that, not too long ago, were top six in the Championship and even sustainable Premier League clubs at points in recent memory.



Bottom line, no one team has an automatic right to go up from this league and we will do well to remember this fact.



5) We need others to slip up to gain ground



Saturday was pretty much the perfect day if you happened to be a Town fan. A 4-0 dominant victory away from home and just about every single result went in our favour.



Along with the victory at home to Wycombe, the Gillingham game went a very long way in closing the gap, making a 15-point (ish) gap into an eight-point deficit.



However, we still need a three-game swing involving five teams just to sneak into the play-offs in sixth and most of those teams have games in hand.



I understand that this isn't a massive amount with around 20 games to go and indeed stranger things have happened but is this just too much of a gap to rely on luck as well as being near perfect as a team for the rest of the season?



Reasons to be optimistic



1) Building for life atop the Championship and beyond



I have lived away from Suffolk for many a year now so I have had to support the club from afar online, watching on iFollow and getting to the odd game as and when I could.



Now that I am back and have a season ticket, I have noticed a few things. One of the most glaringly obvious was that the previous board, who did a reasonable job of bean counting in times of financial difficulty in my eyes, didn’t know the first thing about the sport actually being played.



They probably left the running of the first team to some out-of-date dinosaur football managers, whose idea of anything even remotely sports science was probably “it's a load of old codswallop", meant we got massively left behind as the game evolved in the last decade or so.



Maybe I'm putting two and two together and coming up with the word potato here but is it really a coincidence that a few decent academy products signed their first professional contract for other clubs and rejected us?



The injury list has been way too long for far too long to be a coincidence. Has the club been under some sort of curse? Or maybe a more reasonable answer is we haven't had any fresh ideas for injury prevention, sports management or sports nutrition for a very long time.



Hopefully, with the new board who know how to set up clubs near the top of the pyramid and the new management team having up to date sports science degrees this will all change, little by little, year by year.



In any case, it seems like the club is being run from top to bottom as a whole management team which has been sorely lacking in recent memory



2) A CEO that is doing a decent job, so far!



To counter my own argument for being pessimistic, Mark Ashton has done more than a reasonable job in the recruitment department thus far. He has managed to sign some top talent from top clubs and get them to drop down a level whilst doing it.



The real acid test on this is about to come up with Brighton and Christian Walton and QPR and Bonnelaldinho and when it comes time to sell some of these players on, something we have been embarrassingly poor at over the years.



It should also be noted that his pantomime villain status at Bristol City seems to stem from him selling more players than he bought, a position he probably isn't in in the Town boardroom but so far, so good in this department in terms of the job he is doing right now.



3) A board that is not afraid to take action



Now I know some people might say that 20 games aren't enough time to judge Paul Cook's management record. Some might even point to his recent stats which were not that poor really, if you only take into account the results without the performance to go with them.



I would disagree. Maybe in a future blog I will try to dissect what went wrong in Paul Cook's tenure but the bottom line is this. The chances he would have arrested the slide were pretty slim.



In one of his last interviews after throwing away yet another lead, he said words to the effect of “Maybe we are not as good as we think we are”. Yet with the same team Kieran McKenna managed to get one of the most dominant performances from a Town team yet.



The longer Paul stayed, the further behind we would fall and make it even harder for the team to get promotion in the seasons to come. Action needed to be taken and it was swift, concise and, on paper at least, the correct appointment was methodically made. Something we haven't seen in an Ipswich Town board for a very long time



4) A manager that knows how to set a team up for elite level football



Kieran McKenna and Martyn Pert's sports coaching CVs are both incredibly extensive and highly impressive. Furthermore, both men are formally educated in the modern game to the highest degree.



The laundry list of the clubs and franchises on this list read like a who's who in the world of 'sports ball', such as Borussia Dortmund, the LA Lakers, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United to name drop a few names out of many.



These teams are set up to play at the very top of their respective top leagues and the way they will approach game days is very much reflected in their position.



If Kieran and Martyn can translate even a fraction of that to the first team set up then ITFC might well be a force to be reckoned with once more



5) Backers with deep pockets



Much has been made about Ipswich becoming Chequebook FC. However, looking at who we have signed and who we have sold on, it would seem at a glance that it has kind of balanced out in some way, shape or form.



However, when all is said and done, success won't come from recruiting players to get out of this league. It will come with the first team set-up and the owners know that their pockets have to be deep to shell out for the backroom staff and things we can't see as fans.



We already have the stadium in place and the training facilities are pretty decent from what I can see from the outside.



Thing is, everything I've said about set-up so far couldn’t be achieved at a National League or League Two club without a massive cash injection from the owners and backers, and now it seems like we have three owners who know exactly what it takes to make an elite level sports ball set-up and they know exactly who to talk to get the job done.







So, there you have it. These are all just my personal observations based on what I can see and pick up from interviews, the media and everything else. I might be on the money or I might be talking a load of old rubbish. Let me know what you think I'm talking in the comments below.





