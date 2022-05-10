|Who Are You? Where Are You?
Written by Pessimist on Tuesday, 10th May 2022 14:10
Having supported Ipswich Town for more than half a decade, my love affair with this wonderful club remains undiminished.
On the contrary, with owners, a new gaffer at the helm and some amazing support both at home and away, it has further reignited my enthusiasm for seeing more of the Blues in action.
And this is perhaps where you come in. I live here in the Netherlands and have done for more than 30 years. This means, I don't get to see as many games as I would like, but I do know from a previous blog I posted, that I am not the only Town supporter over here!
So, if you live in the Netherlands like me, and want to visit Portman Road more often in the future, can you give me some feedback, please.
Who are you and where are you located would be a good start! This is an exciting time to be following the Blues, so for people who get to Suffolk more often than a couple of times per season, maybe you can advise me as to the best way of doing it. A season ticket is probably out of the question, but I would like to see Ipswich Town more often.
Thanks in advance for your help, and I am firmly convinced that next season should see us, not only climb the table but make it to the Championship - either automatically or through the play-offs. Come on you Blues!
|
