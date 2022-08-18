Viewpoint: Burton Albion - 18/08/2022



Last season we drew or lost that game Let's take a look at how we would have handled that game last season. A powerful, long-ball style of football imposed by Burton would have likely seen Ipswich revert to a defensive strategy. We would have created very little in the way of chances and ultimately played out a 0-0 draw or at worse, lost the game. Yet again, this season seems to be writing a different kind of story. It was not an easy game, something which Kieran McKenna and the team had clearly prepared for. Burton played exactly how everyone expected, particularly in the first half, and at times it was frustrating to watch. McKenna made a few changes to the team presumably to counteract the physical threat that Burton offer, bringing in Greg Leigh in place of Leif Davis, Kayden Jackson instead of Wes Burns and Sone Aluko instead of Conor Chaplin. For the most part, it worked and Town were able to match the physical play of Burton. It wasn't the easiest game on the eye and it wasn't anywhere near as an entertaining a performance as we saw at MK Dons, but it did the trick on the night. There were a few teeth-jittering moments, especially when Luke Woolfenden gave up possession in front of our goal and the only the fantastic left leg of Christian Walton kept the score goalless. Only moments before that Freddie Ladapo was offered a similar opportunity to open his account for Town. A terrible touch squandered the chance as he basically passed it to the Burton goalkeeper. It's looking like a lack of confidence is starting to creep into our new striker. It is imperative that we get another one in the door before the window shuts. Ladapo worked hard and closed down well in the first half. There is no faulting his effort and selfishness in attack, but those goals need to start flowing. Conor Chaplin was the unlucky man. He was the best player on the pitch at the weekend, but had to miss out tonight. I think McKenna went for the strength and pace of Some Aluko and Kayden Jackson instead as Chaplin's intricate style of play may have been more difficult against a Burton side who are not afraid of a crunching challenge. I am not sure whether Burns was carrying a knock [He was, a groin problem - Phil H] or whether McKenna wanted to give his main wide man a break, but hopefully he will be back in contention on Saturday. Jackson, did have a solid game though. He is like Marmite amongst the fans, but he excelled in a position that is not natural to him last night, often chasing all the way back to make a block or challenge in his own box when the town defence found themselves outnumbered. Marcus Harness is turning out to be one hell of a signing. After a slow first game, the former Portsmouth man now has three goals in three games, and last night was another great finish. Again the quality of towns finishing has been exciting to watch this season. There were not as many chances in this game, and so it was an important strike from the edge of the box to ensure the three points returned to Suffolk. Time and time again I see fans bemoaning games when we don't smash lower league opposition game in game out, but we have to be realistic that we can't and won't be superb every game. What we need to see more of this season is winning games when we are not so dominant over the opposition, and that is what we saw last night. There were times where you wouldn't know which team were top of the table and which were right at the bottom end, but ultimately it was the higher team that came away with the points, and that's what we need to see. The away following was massive again last night, even in the miserable conditions and Town need that 12th man behind them every game to help them dig in to seal that win when not everything is going there way. Shrewsbury up next, a team we usually get a good result against. However, they have been tipped as unexpected outsiders this season, and they have beat Wycombe and held Derby to a draw in their last two games. I expect this will be a tougher game than Burton and Town need to find another good performance to ensure they maintain the winning record. We haven't won three league games on the bounce very often over the last few seasons and so it is important we kick on and build on this very strong start with a fourth win in a row on Saturday. The Highs Picking up three points on those tough days where the performance isn't as high as it could be and where the conditions are miserable was a very good positive from the game. We didn't overly outclass a team that are likely to be in a relegation battle, but we won the game and that's what matters. The performances of Harness are improving every game and he is going to be a very important player for us this season. Once again Christian Walton showed he is the best goalkeeper in this league by some margin, and Janoi Donacien once again shone at the right of the back three. The Lows Unfortunately we saw some disgraceful behaviour from the Burton fans behind our goal when Walton was struck on the head by some debris thrown in his direction. The clubs are talking about it behind the scenes, but it is one thing that particularly marred what was otherwise a good, fair battle between the sides. Uppa Town





