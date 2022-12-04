Viewpoint: Fleetwood Town - 02/12/2022



Will we become the makers of our own downfall? It is certainly starting to feel that way. Town have now dropped eight points in games they should have won. With Plymouth losing and Sheffield Wednesday also drawing, it could be said that no harm was done, but Town are now refusing to take opportunities when presented with them. That was arguably the ‘easiest’ game of December as well give the other fixtures we had so there is a real chance we are now on the back foot. However, this is Ipswich and it wouldn't surprise me if we now go and beat Peterborough 4-0. Seeing out games has become a huge problem. Kieran McKenna described it as unfortunate, but I disagree. The goal itself was fortunate with the way the ball deflected, but Fleetwood were definitely the better side in the second half and were good value for yet another draw. Town would have been scraping a 1-0 win had they held on. Chances were a plenty in the first half. It only took two minutes for Luke Woolfenden to score and I worried then we would see another Cheltenham when he also scored an early goal. Freddie Ladapo, Kyle Edwards, Conor Chaplin and Cameron Humphreys all had chances to double Town’s lead before the inevitable happened. The deflection was lucky but it hadn’t come without warning. Leif Davis’s excellent goal-line clearance kept out the opposition close to the end of the 90 before Christian Walton clawed away the follow up. Town have a real issue of slipping up when in winning positions, something McKenna needs to figure out and quickly. Our depleted squad means we are limited on options. For now we are in survival mode. Survive December still in the top two or at least within three points of it, and sign two or three quality players in January for the march to the end of the season. It’s clear we need a striker. Ladapo is on form of sorts but he still needs several chances a game before he takes one. A central midfield replacement is imperative with Dom Ball out for the season and Panutche Camara seemingly unable to stay fit. Humphreys is playing very well for such a young player, but it’s a lot to ask of him to play every game or manage it properly when times get tough. For me we need another experienced centre-back. One that can get control of a game and lead by example when we are seeing out a game. There is panic across those we have at the minute. Maybe Richard Keogh is the answer but he doesn’t seem to be getting time on the field when most needed. We got luck in the fact this weekend was neutralised with only Barnsley picking up a win in the top six but our luck will run out so we have to win. We also need some luck when it comes to referees. Two clear penalties were turned away yet again. The Kayden Jackson one right at the end, he saw as well. I think he bottles it due to the time and outcome of the game. Fleetwood's right-back [Shaun Rooney] should have had about ten yellow cards, he got one. I also think it was harsh that Josh Earl got a straight red for that celebration. A yellow at most. There was a feeling the man in the middle had lost control of the game. Next week is a huge game against Peterborough. We have to win that game to keep momentum up and they are a bit of a bogey team for us. It’s one we will be crossing our fingers for! Uppa Town.





