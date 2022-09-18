Viewpoint: Sheffield Wednesday - 17/09/2022



It was a tough one to take, but it hasn't changed anything. You would be forgiven, before a ball was kicked this season, to suggest that Hillsborough away would be Town's toughest fixture. That hadn't changed all that much going into the game despite Town having the stronger start. Therefore, we have to overcome some of the disappointment of the result and say that a point was a good result. It keeps the status quo at the top end of the table and with Portsmouth and Plymouth producing the same result, no gains or losses were made. Town remain on top, unbeaten and with a small buffer to Wednesday, who lie in fourth in the table. We do have Plymouth and Portsmouth, who lie third and second respectively in the next two games. If we can pick up six points we will look back at this game and say it was a good point. If we don't and we lose ground, then we may look back on this one with regret. That is because Town were in a fantastic position to pick up a significant win, leading 2-0 with less than 20 minutes to go. Coming into the game, a few questions were raised over Kayden Jackson and Tyreece John-Jules starting over Freddie Ladapo and Marcus Harness. For me, I was particularly surprised Harness dropped out - that is no reflection on the great work John-Jules has done, but Harness has been popping up with goals and assists almost every game. Jackson came into the team having a poor record in front of goal against any of the top sides in the division. Once again, Kieran McKenna's outlook on the game proved to be correct as Jackson stepped up with a goal four minutes into the game. George Edmundson, who came in for the injured Cam Burgess, charged through the centre as the Wednesday defence stepped off him and his pass found Jackson who neatly slotted it past the ex-Town keeper, David Stockdale. I celebrated of course, but it was early in the game and I was nervous that it would put us on the backfoot with Wednesday looking for an equaliser for 86 minutes. For the next ten minutes that looked like it was going to be the case, as Wednesday were on the front foot and Town looked more stretched than they have at any point in the season. No shots came in though and the Blues weathered the storm. As the game approached the hour mark, my nerves were turning into confidence. We have seen a much improved Town this season and they looked to be in control of the game. The referee wasn't helping either side with some decisions and soft yellow cards - nothing unusual for a League One referee unfortunately - but Wednesday rarely threatened our goal. Just after the 70th minute when Wes Burns's cross caught another ex-Town player, Dominic Iorfa, forgetting which side he played for, he stumbled over his clearance and sent the ball into his own net. Surely at 2-0 up with a newly-improved robust town, we were looking at a fantastic result. The Wednesday fans were frustrated about the advantage played by the referee, but to me that was an excuse on behalf of their team for switching off. There was no need for it to get ugly with objects being thrown at Christian Walton and at the officials. I hope to see a fine of some sort to the club for their fans behaviour. Given the nature of their second goal, I think it is a bit cheeky of Darren Moore to bemoan the referee's poor performance, it gifted them a point that they shouldn't have had if the officials were up to speed with the game. The first of Wednesday's goals was one that Town will need to take the blame for. Rarely this season have we spoken about defensive errors, but it was a lapse moment from the Town defence as a short freekick was whipped in and then fired home at the far post. It was a shame that we gave them a lifeline with 15 minutes still to play. We were always going to be under the cosh, but there was still hope that we would hold on. Wednesday still hadn't been that threatening until that point. Whilst the nerves set back in, I cast my eye on the other game and saw that Plymouth had taken a 2-1 lead. Things were looking rosy as it would leave town clear at the top with a three point buffer, and put Portsmouth on the back foot before our massive game against them. Oh how football can change in just a few minutes. Firstly, Wednesday scored an equaliser. I don't want to exaggerate how offside it was, but if we had VAR they wouldn't have need a dotted line. How on earth it wasn't spotted left a bitter taste in the mouth. Town do have to take some blame again as their positioning was all out of sorts uncharacteristically and is something I am sure McKenna will look at before the next two games, but it is always a sucker punch when the officials have a hand in a controversial goal that goes against you. It is one we have to take - it isn't the first and won't be the last dodgy decision we see this season. I still would say the disallowed Harness goal was far worse. Hopefully one or two will go our way and even out over the season. Only a few minutes later Portsmouth netted a late equaliser to neutralise the positions and gaps at the top. For the initial few hours after the game I was disappointed. It felt like a missed opportunity and truly it was, but we have to remember that we won't win every game (even though there is a strong case that we should be sitting here with a full 27 points given how the games have game) and in the end it was no harm done. If Portsmouth had won it might have created a few more nerves. Next Sunday's game is now massive, if it goes ahead, with Sam Morsy's international call-up still possible. We can't afford to slip up against the teams around us - something we have been guilty of in the last few seasons. A win would create a bigger gap in the automatic promotion places and will help us grow confidence before the Portsmouth game. I may be dreaming, but six points from the next two games might just be the catalyst for one hell of a season. Uppa Town





Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.

You need to login in order to post your comments