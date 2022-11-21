Viewpoint: Exeter City - 19/11/2022



A game that shows how things can change quickly in football. Just seven days on from absolute domination against Cheltenham without three points, Town did the job on the road at Exeter without being anywhere near the best. Yet again it was a good, solid performance and you felt Town had another gear if they needed it. Exeter are a team who have been very impressive in attacking positions so far this season but we limited them to only two chances, something which was important for defensive confidence after a few leaky performances from the blue backline. We didn’t create the number of chances that we normally do, but the key thing is we took them. We still missed a few, of course, but you can’t score them all and it was a more acceptable conversion rate. The first chance came very early on. Conor Chaplin swung in the cross and Marcus Harness outstretched, but his leg was just an inch too short to get the right amount of contact on it and it went straight at the Exeter goalkeeper. Shortly after that Harness was involved again. It was his best game for a while now. Sam Morsy, who also had a very good game, played the perfect ball over the Exeter back line onto the head of Harness. He was unselfish and headed across the box rather than going for goal. Freddie Ladapo, who is still looking like a man who will get goals, but maybe not enough, stooped low and guided the header in the net. Similarly to Cheltenham, Town were ahead early and had something to hold on to. Also like Cheltenham, we largely controlled possession and limited their chances, although it wasn’t as one sided and Exeter looked like they could make something happen. Only a few minutes after Town took the lead, their one defensive lapse came where three players in blue let the ball bounce and the Exeter defender turned a shot at goal from close range. Christian Walton, who was asked more questions than the previous week, got firm hands behind it. From there the game settled and not much came in the way of goal action at either end. The second half was similar with Exeter controlling the early periods of the half. Town huffed and puffed a little before changes were made. Cameron Humphreys looks better and better with every game. He is going to be a quality player and this level and probably a division above with a bit more experience. He opened up space on the edge of the box and struck a good effort towards the goalkeeper who tipped over. That started a flurry of a few more chances for Town. Scoring from corners is something we had to improve on this year and yet again we were able to take a chance. Leif Davis

crossed into a crowd of bodies and Harness was able to free some space and guide his header into the net. I can’t recall the last time Town scored two headers in one game. From there it was comfortable. Kyle Edwards had a good chance and probably should have made it 3-0 but there was no threat at the other end. The one negative was seeing Davis substituted late on with a tight hamstring, we can only hope it’s nothing serious and he will be ready for the next league game. He is imperative to our promotion challenge. We have two cup games next so an opportunity to give him a rest with Kane Vincent-Young likely to be the man who fills in. I imagine we will see Wes Burns and Janoi Doncien also having a rest, both looked a little tired on Saturday. The three points were vital and swings momentum back in our favour with a few tricky games coming up against Fleetwood, Peterborough and Wycombe. Sheffield Wednesday are hot and our heels for those top two spaces so it was important we stayed ahead. Plymouth dropped points again and look like they are having a slightly rough patch, but have the easiest - if you can call it that - run if fixtures up until Christmas. Onwards and upwards I say. Uppa Town





TalkingBlues added 11:52 - Nov 21

It was a considerably better performance than we had seen for a few weeks and that, IMO, is in large part due to Burgess, he has improved immeasurably over the last year and is an absolute rock that gives the whole team an greater level of confidence (and a proper aerial ability!!). Humphrey's is class, I love seeing youngsters play, because they are utterly fearless and that allows them to express themselves fully, where other, older heads may be thinking more about %'s.

2

oldelsworthyfan added 10:05 - Nov 22

At last our back line looks much more solid with Burgess in it. He reads the game well so he is rarely caught out of position.

It's a joy to watch Humphreys' skill and vision for one so young. And he WANTS to play for Ipswich!

1

