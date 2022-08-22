Viewpoint: Shrewsbury Town - 20/08/2022



We couldn't have asked for a better a start! There will be some fans out there who could ask for a better start, with five out of five wins, however, for the more realistic among us, four wins and a draw and top of the table is better than we could have hoped for. Going into Saturday's game against Shrewsbury, Town had the opportunity to increase their league winning streak to four games. Something we haven't done for what seems like an eternity. The Shrews have had a fairly good start to the season given the teams they have played, so this was not going to be an easy game. Our historical record against them is excellent, so this is the perfect type of game for Ipswich to slip up on. The first half was edgy. Town's final ball was often loose and the slick passing play we have seen of late was missing for large parts of the first half. Step up Tyreece John-Jules. A great demonstration of the work ethic that Kieran McKenna has instilled, he chased back to the near the halfway line, win the ball back and then took four defenders out of the game before calmly slotting the ball past the goalkeeper. It is great to get another one of the new men on the scoresheet. It was a very mature run and finish for a player still in the early stages of his career. More goals like that please and he will be a very popular man with the town fans. The second half saw an improved performance from Town, although there was still an element of sloppiness in the play. Conor Chaplin is never afraid of a shot and Saturday was a good example of why it is always worth having a go on the edge of the box. The keeper should probably have kept it out, but his hand wasn't firm enough and the ball continued past him and into the net for Chaplin's second goal of the season. There will be a few contenders for Town's player of the month come the end of August and Chaplin's name should be firmly in the hat. Yet again, the strength of Town's bench must have sent shivers down the spine of the tiring Shrewsbury when Sone Aluko, Kyle Edwards and Kayden Jackson entered the fray. It was great to see Jackson get a goal to see out the game and notch his first of the season. It was deserved after his great performance in the week versus Burton. The goals are being spread around the attacking players and we need to see this consistently as we don't have a single 20-goal-a-season striker in the squad. We just need to see Freddie Ladapo get a couple under his belt to improve his confidence and we may not need that new striker, who hasn't yet come in after all. The most impressive part of Saturday's game was the defensive performance. The Shrews barely had a shot on goal. They don't have the most attacking prowess in the league but we still managed to reduce them to very little. By Christian Walton's standards, it was a quiet game, but that is not a bad thing. I am keeping this short today as it is great to soak up the fantastic start to the season. Two goals conceded and 10 scored. Three clean sheets in a row, we really couldn't ask for more. Well, except a fifth win in a row against Barnsley on Saturday. Will the curse of ex-Ipswich strikers scoring against us strike again? It would be typical James Norwood, wouldn't it? Uppa Town





