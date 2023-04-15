Brilliant Broadhead, Clinical Chaplin!



It's fair to say we are one step closer to our Championship comeback. When the injuries hit us and we hit a dip in form, Cameron Humphreys was forced onto the pitch for multiple games for the full 90 minutes and although he did very well all things considered, it was hurting us with the lack of depth. Fortunately, we got back Massimo Luongo and he certainly hasn’t looked back. The midfield partnership between Luongo and Sam Morsy has been amazing. For a time, I was worried that if we didn’t get into gear around that Bristol Rovers match, we would have to settle for the play-offs. Boy, do I love being wrong! Although we have built some great partnerships around the pitch throughout this season, one of the newest is reaping a heap of rewards. Nathan Broadhead to Conor Chaplin. These two seem to know exactly where each other are, and Broadhead just has eyes everywhere. Chaplin has been brilliantly clinical he seems to find the back of the net almost as second nature, he may not score every shot, but sometimes it feels that way. Though the man we need to be thanking is Broadhead. Broadhead has been nothing less than exceptional since joining, he does everything you want and even when he has a bad game he still tries to take people on and forces the ball into dangerous areas. You will constantly see him with the ball around the final third and that’s why we constantly see his name recently come up among the assists. He has played 16 games with four assists, four goals and a 78 per cent pass accuracy, he has been a really important part of that front four that you can rely on to at least help cause some damage. That’s not to say that the other three haven’t been great, I just think it’s important to highlight his impact that seems to be synonymous with our wins at the moment considering we have only lost one league game since he joined, that game the questionable 2-1 loss to Oxford where he came on as a sub. All things considered he has been brilliant and we missed him on Monday, but long may his hard work benefit the Town. It does feel now even against Derby, Bolton and Wycombe or any team we have played in the last 10, when we get that second goal, there is a collective sigh of relief and we just know we’re going to win. As a young Ipswich fan, I have never had this feeling before in my life watching this club. I have never been so comfortable in the last 10 games when we take a 2-0 lead. Perhaps this confidence is a little dangerous, but this isn’t blind hope, this is pure hard work by the whole club. It makes us feel that if we take each game at a time who’s getting in our way? Also, it’s more than fair to add well done Kieran McKenna, who has been exceptional when we went through that rut. I wanted him to sort out a plan that would get us results and fast, I was being impatient due to the long line of managers that we have had in the last eight years who just haven’t been good enough but McKenna simply is different and he really has done an excellent job. He has built a plan for every game such as the Accrington match where he wanted to exploit Accrington’s high press, or against Bolton where we controlled what went through the final third and set up to counter. Or perhaps against Wycombe where we dominated and win important set pieces and we refuse to rest on our laurels and plant our foot in to get the result we want which is a two-plus goal lead. We want to score as many as possible whether we’re 2-0 up or 5-0 up we just want to score. With five games left let’s carry this on! But whatever happens now, we could lose all five, which I highly doubt. But I’d be immensely happy at the end of the season with how amazing this run has been. We can’t win every game, that’d be asking too much, but if we keep playing well we will cross the line honestly whatever happens I’ll be happy either way. So, let’s get those automatics! COYB!





