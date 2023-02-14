Lack of Desire and Passion and Midfield Issues Continue.



I haven’t written a blog for a while. To be honest, I thought some kind of downfall was coming. Firstly, I do need to say that injuries in the midfield have been absolutely horrific. We are quite literally left with two centre midfielders, one being a kid who is only getting minutes because of such problems and there is the skipper Sam Morsy, who on his day is a classy midfielder but right now we can’t even field one other midfield player on the bench. Lee Evans, Dom Ball, Panutche Camara and Massimo Luongo, all injured. We certainly are looking terribly dull in midfield, there is no height or strength. Humphreys and Morsy are far too similar to play together. Besides, Humphreys is going to be playing back to back to back and if Massimo isn’t back, he’ll have another 90 minutes. We were missing Evans today a bit of bite and creative distribution that honestly this game needed in the first half. So, what do we do in this horrific situation? Well, why don’t we start by trying to play a different way? Not dropping our best two players in Nathan Broadhead and Conor Chaplin, and trying a different system? I know we went to a more solid 4-2-3-1 today but why not go and try something a bit more attacking, my two options would be playing a 5-2-2-1 actually playing it properly with Harry Clarke as the wing-back and playing George Edmundson, Cameron Burgess and Luke Woolfenden. This is, of course, extraordinarily defensive but it means that the two in midfield can try to be a bit more expressive and make forward runs without being made to look foolish. You play Freddie Ladapo with Chaplin and Broadhead either the side of him and drop Wes Burns who unfortunately hasn’t been looking great in the past few games. See how it plays, if we score, we can keep its shape or if we are tied then we can try to push out and make attacking alterations.



Or if we wanted to play a system with four at the back play two up top, try giving Chaplin an actual go at being the little playing of Ladapo and play a solid 4-4-2 moving into a 4-2-4 in attack, just seems like a good idea at this point especially on a Tuesday night away from home. Try to make something happen instead of waiting for one in 200 passes to go through a brick wall eventually. Honestly, his stubbornness to keep playing a specific way is coming off sour, we want results, so find a way to create results, at this point we don’t care if it’s pretty, or the ‘proper’ way, some games at home like Morecambe or Oxford at home deserve that treatment, but when you're away from home on a Tuesday night, create a better plan! Don’t expect to keep winning just because we create so many chances that are never that clear-cut. We’ve had to deal with this kind of a disappointment for over 20 years, my whole life we have never been in the Premier League and I was born the season we got relegated. I am sick fed up with having hope for half the season and then just letting it go. I want to see passion, fight and ruthlessness, I want players getting annoyed when they miss, because they might not get a better opportunity. Right now it feels like players are letting themselves off for missing a great chance because there are always more, which do not get dispatched. These rough away games need to start changing, Tuesday nights in League One are not Saturdays, we have to start playing with a tempo to win and block the opposition out go for it.



I still think there is a slim chance for automatics if we really start to crack on and don’t sit on our bums waiting for wins to happen. Let’s back the lads for the rest of the season, because if this poor run continues, we might not even get in the play-offs, but I’m doubtful it will come to that.





