Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town, No.4



I'm not sure why this one came out like this. I think some of you calling for a different rhyme scheme got into my brain, but this stream of consciousness came to me upon waking this morning. Sometimes I just tune in, and it all drops out. It's best not to ask questions. Two By Two (Ipswich 2:2 Derby, 30/08/2025) Derby came to park the bus.

Hurrah! Hurrah!

And managed it, with little fuss.

Bizarre! Bizarre!

The ref refused a blatant pen

on Hirst - oh how we laughed again

at our inability

to ever win a game. The Town, they played some flowing moves,

so choreographed.

They flashed their bits, in fits and grooves,

one half (don’t laugh).

The Derby players went to ground.

The seagulls seemed to laugh aloud

at our inability

to ever win a game. Thirteen minutes added, then.

Bizarre! Bizarre!

A late push, rush, a pen.

Hurrah! Hurrah!

Clarke, sparked, despatched it well.

It didn’t quite mask the smell

at our inability

to ever win a game. The goals they went in two by two.

Hurrah! Hurrah!

A point a least, but two dropped

and no cigar.

We need someone with twinkle toes,

not shots that hit the furthest rows

to beat our inability

to ever win a game.





wkj added 16:02 - Sep 5

They should give you a little stage in the fan zone

2

EuanTown added 17:24 - Sep 5

Love all of these so far, good fun

1

The_Flashing_Smile added 19:28 - Sep 5

Cheers guys!

0

