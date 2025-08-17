|Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town.
Written by The_Flashing_Smile on Friday, 29th Aug 2025 17:01
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
Poems have always been in my blood. I’ve written them since the age of eight and they’ve followed me throughout my life - from birthday and anniversary poems for my family, to poems used in advertising campaigns in my day-job (I even had one read by Suggs of Madness, for a well-known energy drink).
I’ve performed poems at spoken word events around London, and even wrote and performed poems about my nan and dad at their funerals.
To do match reports as poems just seemed like something different to what’s out there. My own quirky angle. I’m not really sure if anyone will be interested, but I enjoy wandering up to our local churchyard and sitting on a bench in the sun to pen them.
Our very own wordsmith, Phil Ham, suggested they could be a blog. So here we are. I'm not sure about the title Flowing Moves (we've seen precious few so far), so am open to suggestions.
They’ll also begin to take the shape of a diary, of sorts, as I chart the ups and downs of another Championship season. Maybe, at the end, we can look back across 46 poems together. See where we’re at, and how we got there. For now, here are the first three, for the first three league games. I’ll aim to do one per blog from now on. I hope you enjoy.
Birmingham v Ipswich 08/08/2025
A new season dawned of an evening
Electric Kyogo bounced round like a pogo
With O’Shea now O’nnointed but the tractors disjointed,
The odd burst from Hirst, but left starved and with thirst
No appetite whetter, and the restart no better.
Old Young cramping styles eating inches like miles,
A makeshift Town nearly drowned in the sound
Ipswich v Southampton 17/08/2025
Back to the church we lurched, then perched
The start was smart, we prised them apart.
Clarke, for a lark, hit a ball that arcked
The Saints came back with dangerous attacks.
Sinews flexed, but we know what comes next.
A run from Hirst was his best and worst.
After the break we’d twist and we’d shake
But flux is our state, it’s not great but we wait.
Preston v Ipswich 23/08/2025
I’m off to buy some sink unblocker.
If possession’s nine tenths of the law,
We’d twist and toil as Preston spoiled,
We hope (we pray) till Deadline Day
Flowing Moves - The Poetry Of Ipswich Town.
I decided to set myself a challenge for the new season - to write a poem match report for every league game. Why? I’ve no idea really.
