When the Fanzine Comes Around



A few years ago, I was one of several asked to contribute to some new fanzine by some friends who were unhappy at the state of the club under Evans. Imagine that. Like so many things in life, I was not asked back and probably for good reason. That fanzine was Turnstile Blues, and it has ploughed an oft lone and sometimes lonely furrow amongst the rising treasure trove of ITFC fan-media, and DIY supporters’ ventures. It is fitting that on the day it takes a hiatus and potentially sells its last issue, Blue Monday Live takes place again in the belly of the stadium. Looking back with Luke Chambers and forward with anticipation no doubt. All as things at the club look so different after the whitewashing that gave rise to TB’s moniker, and its run. Sometimes ahead of the curve with takes on the female game, vignettes of nostalgia obscura and solidarity it became a voice worth listening to for the price of a pound, and an hour of your time. In the era that spans that back catalogue, the whole landscape has changed. Phil Ham has long since swapped the trestle table for servers and the press box, as TWTD reflects the diversity of fandom. Integrating news, social media and community like so many others do now in their own way. Let’s not overlook Phil’s hobnobbing in a purpose-built TV studio with the minor celebrities and major players from the club’s history to produce Life’s a Pitch TV. A product which has trod the well-worn path from radio to TV show with a strong audience and identity. Alex Griffin is adored by my young nephew and fans of all ages it seems and he’s doing the kind of numbers to overshadow our attendances. Blue Action bring noise, colour, terrace trends and the kind of displays that are Renaissance works of support. Fabric and feelings light years from forerunners making a divisive nod to that bit in the dining room in Trainspotting. All the while, local radio still hosts a rotation of guests on Naked Radio for those who still can’t get enough Town into their week, when games are not on. Even then, across the Internet ex-pats and those at home on matchdays can discuss and dissect the action and share in the matchday in more and more ways. The days of nosing through a Dribble on the bus once the bigger boys had passed it round, or seeing what the Green’Un had to say when it was lukewarm from the press at best, are dim memories now. Despite the EADT going behind a paywall, the Kings of Anglia pod sits alongside its peers too. Straddling the professional insight and fan culture through its different shows and staffing focuses to bring much to many. Whatever you think of any and all of these things vying for your eyes and ears, it is still baffling to ponder how the lineage of those different enterprises spring from the same pursuit of following this club. How they entangle and diverge in their content, offering so much to so many. I was sad to hear that Turnstile Blues were hanging up their metaphorical pens. Whether it is mission accomplished or simply one that is impossible in the face of such unbridled optimism, and the cost on time and effort it takes to produce something that in any other market would be seen as artisanal; who knows? Well apart from them obviously. If like me, you subscribe to When Saturday Comes you’ll see Gavin Barber continues to put an Ipswich flavour into the national melting pot of fanzine culture. If you don’t, you’re missing out on a unique publication that offers a small oasis away from the usual gloss and cyclical churn of most generalist football fodder. But more importantly, you might not see the sharp contrast that the quality and quantity of niche ITFC content we can now gorge ourselves on, where others can’t. The time, effort and passion it takes all of these people to put something out there, to put something of themselves out there cannot be underestimated. Whilst all clubs have their own troubles and varying channels with which their fans can communicate, complain and carouse; ours has swept away the godawful iFollow with their own product and welcomed in old faces and new looks behind the scenes that were anathema to the top brass at Portman Road when Turnstile Blues emerged from the shadows and tried to shine a light on the crumbling artifices and faith holding the club together. When they look upon the pitch related stuff people might be starting to proclaim that “These Are the Days”. But off it, you might argue the same too. It is for my money, a shame that it comes with the cost of another paper fanzine. I hope they’re not offended if I wish them a long and well-earned rest and be consoled by the thought that we have enough to be getting on with for the time being. Thank you to everyone who keeps the quality media coming, and a special thank you and goodnight TB.





