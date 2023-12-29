Shopping In The New Year Sales - Ten Players I Would Happily See at Portman Road This January



Following the worrying injury to George Hirst and the return to Spurs of Dane Scarlett, here are 10 players I’d be happy to see added to Ipswich’s now 24 (of 25) man squad in January. I’m not choosing the players I think most likely (Jay Stansfield fits this description) but 10 that I like. I’ve divided the players into three sections: The Future, The Present and The Past. The Future 1. Callum Marshall (West Ham) Striker Think: Michael Owen Why it might happen: With 16 PL2 goals in 10 appearances, Marshall leads the scoring charts in the Premier “reserve” league by an incredible seven strikes and will be on several managers' New Year sales list. He would add something our squad arguably lacks (with possible apologies to Conor Chaplin), a goal poacher. West Ham would love him to get Championship experience. Why it probably won’t happen: He’s nothing like George Hirst and it's not clear how he would fit our system. West Ham know this and, if they decide to give him senior experience, they are likely to loan him to a club where he will be a more likely starter, while a permanent deal seems unrealistic. Chances of a deal: Very low – not the right fit 2. Mark O’Mahony (Brighton) Centre Forward Think: George Hirst Why it might happen: He may be the closest thing to a like for like replacement for Hirst that McKenna could find. Eighteen-year-old O’Mahony plays at a club with an incredibly similar manager and playing style and he has an eye for goal (nine in nine in PL2, in which Brighton are currently seventh). Why it probably won’t happen: The six years between O’Mahony and Hirst show. The youngster looks strong – for his age - but appears to lack the fitness, work-rate and drive that McKenna and the Championship will demand. Chances of a deal: Unlikely. The sort of player McKenna could improve – but probably too far off to take a squad place this season. 3. Luca Bannington (Brighton) Wide Attacker Think: Wes Burns/Leif Davis/Nathan Broadhead Why it might happen: An outstanding talent, can play either flank, has pace, work-rate, vision and can finish. The 19-year-old was hoovered up from Man City’s youth system and looks to be destined for a top flight future. Why it probably won’t happen: Brighton would want more first-team likelihood, which would be hard to argue when we have a half a dozen established players for our wide roles. Chances of a deal: Low – if McKenna was able to sign Bannington on a permanent contract I think he should, but a loan looks unlikely to offer enough benefit for either party. The Present 4. Jarell Quansah (Liverpool) Central Defender Think: Rio Ferdinand Why it might happen: With 14 first team appearances this season, including a bootful of Champions League starts, Quansah is undisputed quality and, although predominantly right-footed, can play on the left of two centre-backs. Would not only be cover for Cam Burgess during his Asian Cup jaunt, but would arguably be the most valueable player at our football club. If Liverpool want to create a space in their Premier League squad – and recent injuries to attacking players make this feasible – they may reckon McKenna’s Ipswich the perfect improvement ground. Why it probably won’t happen: There is a big IF in the paragraph above and Liverpool are not one of the leading loan clubs at the top of the Premier League – only one of their five existing loans is to an English club. Chances of a deal: Possible – is this a priority position for McKenna? 5. Sammie Szmodics (Blackburn) Attacking Midfield Think: Paul Scholes/Mason Mount Why it might happen: Colchester-born Szmodics improves with every passing season. Visibly confident, he has been something of a talisman for Blackburn this season, currently the division’s leading marksman, and at 28, he and his agent may feel now or never regarding his Premier League prospects. He would bring something to our current squad and may even be seen as a temporary replacement for Hirst. Szmodics has a range of pass, hunger for the ball, first touch and eye for goal that I believe would see him succeed in the top flight. Why it probably won’t happen: Contracted to 2026, Blackburn will still consider themselves very much play-off contenders and would be reluctant to sell even for close to seven figures. Chances of a deal: Possible – more mature than McKenna’s normal picks but outstanding at Championship level and the intriguing and temping possibility of capitalising on his close control and shooting power in any of our front four roles. 6. Michael Cooper (Plymouth) Goalkeeper Think: Vaclav Hladky Why it might happen: I know you’re thinking, “Why do we need another goalkeeper?”. We don’t. This could only work as a good old-fashioned swap deal – we would have to add Christian Walton and money. I suspect Walton is tiring of bench-warming and Hladky’s skill with the ball at is feet is not going to change that. Cooper would be a superior back-up. Walton is better in the air, but Cooper is as good a shot-stopper and, critically, much nearer to Hladky in terms of recycling the ball, which is so essential now to our style. Why it probably won’t happen: Cooper’s instinct won’t be to become a back-up but if he has Premier League aspirations he will know that in his trade this is an inevitable stepping stone and may fancy his chances of ousting or replacing Hladky should a transfer occur. Contracted until 2025, Town would have to add at least £1m to make this deal. Chances of a deal: Possible – Walton may be considering a move request and this is a perfect win-win for both clubs and both players. 7. Pierre Ekwah (Sunderland) Defensive Midfield Think: Rodri Why it might happen: Right age, on a fast-rising career trajectory, Ekwah has been a standout in the Championship this season at only 21. The Frenchman seems to have eyes in the back of his head and lovely first touch passing, making him the perfect third option with the aging Massimo Luongo and Sam Morsy and is probably more capable of killer passes. Why it probably won’t happen: Money. Sunderland have him signed up to 2027 and he must be one of the first names on their teamsheet. Unless new boss Michael Beale would rather have money to create his own squad, this will be a hard deal to force the vendor into – although the player would probably relish Ipswich. Chances of a deal: Slim. Sunderland signed him 12 months ago for £350,000 but will want 20 times that now. 8. Morgan Whittaker (Plymouth) Striker Think: Darwin Nunez Why it might happen: Ticks all of McKenna’s boxes. Young (21), improving, hardworking, strong, great feet, intelligent. Brilliant last season for Plymouth and even better this campaign with 10 goals to date. Why it probably won’t happen: Not an obvious replacement for Hirst in the lone forward role but could play this position in his own way. Will McKenna be able to beat off the other teams that will be interested and would the board back him? Again, north of £5m, perhaps double for a player contracted to 2027. Chances of a deal: Possible. A natural next step for Whittaker and for Gamechanger. The Past 9. Gassan Ahadme (Cambridge – on loan from Ipswich) Centre Forward Why it might happen: I was worried to see Ahadme missing from the Cambridge squad on Boxing Day and TWTD have since reported that he will be out for 10 weeks which rules him out of a return. Therefore, my hope is only that he returns to Portman Road for the best treatment and for McKenna to suss out his future. He was just reaching his top gears at Cambridge and would have been a free replacement for Hirst. Why it probably won’t happen: Injury – unless he will be ready to play mid-January he will remain at Cambridge. Chances of a deal: Tiny. 10. Dane Scarlett (Spurs) Attacker Why it might happen: It makes perfect sense with Hirst injured and Town the only side other than his parent club that he can represent. Bringing minimum interruption to our squad, this would provide him with the game time Ange Postecoglou hoped for and, bearing in mind McKenna’s cautious approach when returning injured players, this suits everybody.



Why it probably won’t happen: Scarlett arguably deserved more gametime and probably feels let down and McKenna would have to eat a lot of humble pie. The Spurs manager has gone on record now to express his disappointment in McKenna – although not personally or unprofessionally. McKenna will be regretting not giving Dane more starts. Not only has he lost a great young striker, but he will have damaged his own reputation for housing loan talent. McKenna has got over 9,500 of his biggest 10,000 decisions this season right, and, as we all know, is a superb manager in every respect but, if he had a crystal ball, I think he would have treated Scarlett differently. Chances of a deal: Seemingly remote. If it happens, it has to happen soon and yet Postecoglou may want a few weeks to check over his man an assess whether a team chasing a Champions League slot can use a player that a Championship side could not.





Reus30 added 15:31 - Dec 29

Was on board until the comparison of SS to Mason Mount and then Cooper as backup.

0

1 You need to login in order to post your comments