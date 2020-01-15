McGavin and Drinan at Ayr United

Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 16:50 Young Blues duo Brett McGavin and Aaron Drinan are on trial with Ayr United with a view to joining the Scottish Championship side on loan. McGavin broke into the Town first team earlier this season making three cup starts. However, with the Blues now out of both the Leasing.com Trophy and the FA Cup, the central midfielder appears unlikely to have much involvement with the Town senior side in the remaining months of the season. The 20-year-old, the son of former Colchester striker and ex-Blues academy head of recruitment Steve, is contracted until the end of this season with the club having an option for a further year. Striker Drinan, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues having signed from Waterford in January 2018, spent the opening months of the campaign on loan in Sweden with GAIS. The 21-year-old returned at the end of the Swedish season in November but with his loan officially running to January was unable to play for the U23s until the turn of the year. The Irish U21 international, who is contracted to Town until 2021 with the club having an option for a further year, spent the end of last season on loan at his former club Waterford. Speaking on Saturday's Lifeâ€™s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (1hr 31mins 48secs), general manager of football operations Lee Oâ€™Neill reiterated that the Blues will be looking to send young players out on loan to gain experience during January. Play Football, Lose Weight

BlueandTruesince82 added 16:56 - Jan 15

Good move for McGavin tough physical leave where he can develop some game craft, seems to me that Drinnans ITFC career is over 1

ITFCMonk added 17:22 - Jan 15

I seem to remember a few years ago it would just be a case of paying up a youngsters contract if theyâ€™ve made their mind up going forward, now it seems to just be loan them out til they expire 0

Pilgrimblue added 18:23 - Jan 15

Good move for them and good luck 0

