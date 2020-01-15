McGavin and Drinan at Ayr United
Wednesday, 15th Jan 2020 16:50
Young Blues duo Brett McGavin and Aaron Drinan are on trial with Ayr United with a view to joining the Scottish Championship side on loan.
McGavin broke into the Town first team earlier this season making three cup starts. However, with the Blues now out of both the Leasing.com Trophy and the FA Cup, the central midfielder appears unlikely to have much involvement with the Town senior side in the remaining months of the season.
The 20-year-old, the son of former Colchester striker and ex-Blues academy head of recruitment Steve, is contracted until the end of this season with the club having an option for a further year.
Striker Drinan, who is yet to make a senior appearance for the Blues having signed from Waterford in January 2018, spent the opening months of the campaign on loan in Sweden with GAIS.
The 21-year-old returned at the end of the Swedish season in November but with his loan officially running to January was unable to play for the U23s until the turn of the year.
The Irish U21 international, who is contracted to Town until 2021 with the club having an option for a further year, spent the end of last season on loan at his former club Waterford.
Speaking on Saturday's Lifeâ€™s a Pitch on BBC Radio Suffolk (1hr 31mins 48secs), general manager of football operations Lee Oâ€™Neill reiterated that the Blues will be looking to send young players out on loan to gain experience during January.
Photos: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesnâ€™t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where weâ€™d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
Itâ€™s a curiosity of Townâ€™s great years that the two big successes â€“ winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobboldâ€™s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Alâ€™s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friendâ€™s passing â€“ but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]