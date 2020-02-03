Dobra on Target But Red-Carded as U23s Draw at Colchester

Monday, 3rd Feb 2020 14:49 Armando Dobra scored and was later sent off as Town’s U23s drew 2-2 away against Colchester United at their Florence Park training ground this afternoon. The U’s went two in front with goals in the eighth and 29th minutes before Dobra hit back with a 31st minute shot which found the net off the inside of the post. The Albanian U19 also picked up his first yellow card for a foul before the break and 10 minutes after the restart the 18-year-old, who TWTD revealed on Friday was the subject of a rebuffed £350,000 bid from Premier League Brighton, picked up his second for another foul and then the inevitable red in the 55th minute. Two minutes later, Tyreece Simpson levelled for the Blues when he rebounded a Ben Morris shot which had been saved by the home keeper. The Town youngsters put in an impressive display and were the better side throughout even when down to 10 men. Among the subs for the U’s was Town academy striker Lewis Reed, who is currently on trial at Colchester. U23s: Przybek, Alexander (Fehrenbach 60), O’Reilly (Oppong 73), McGavin, Andoh, Ndaba, Dobra, Hughes, Morris, Simpson (Curtis 76), Gibbs. Unused: Bort, Healy. Play Football, Lose Weight

Smithy added 15:07 - Feb 3

Why risk him if hes going to be involved at the weekend? 2

midastouch added 15:10 - Feb 3

At least Dobra's red sounded like it was for challenges rather than a petulant reaction. Won't help his cause though unfortunately with Lambert who seems to have had doubts following his red card at Accrington. I'd still chance him though as I'd rather have 50 minutes of Dobra than 90 mins of many of his rivals! He can probably do more in 10 minutes than some manage in 90! Some of our experienced players have contributed so little at times you almost wonder if it would make much difference playing with 10 men in any case! 6

Northstandveteran added 16:06 - Feb 3

Sorry gents,



But if you can't get in the current Ipswich 1st team, you might want to prepare yourselves for getting a real job. 1

MattinLondon added 16:10 - Feb 3

@Northstandidiot

What a totally ridiculous thing to say. -1

Northstandveteran added 16:11 - Feb 3

It was just a little joke Matt.



Calm down 😁 1

PositivelyPortman added 16:14 - Feb 3

Northstandveteran - no fun allowed on here I’m afraid. 😬 2

ArnieM added 16:14 - Feb 3

That’s a Weeks wages fine for him then . 0

Northstandveteran added 16:16 - Feb 3

And he called me a horrible name Positively Portman 😢



Meanie. 1

Kickingblock added 16:35 - Feb 3

He's a real live wire, spirited and tenacious but unfortunately the side effect is that he gets booked. It would be great if they can coach the red mist out of him without removing the fire within. 0

strikalite added 17:02 - Feb 3

^^it's obviously its his off the ball game which Lambert thinks isn't good enough, so it could be that he's now trying too hard when we should be focusing on what he CAN do, because he has a lot to offer, certainly from the bench, just like Dembele at Posh who was given his chance by Fergie, similar to Dobra he isn't great off the ball, but that hasn't stopped him breaking through because quite simply his ability on the ball easily makes up for this.. 0

grow_our_own added 17:21 - Feb 3

Is Dobra suspended from the next first team match now? 0

