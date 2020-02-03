Dobra on Target But Red-Carded as U23s Draw at Colchester
Monday, 3rd Feb 2020 14:49
Armando Dobra scored and was later sent off as Town’s U23s drew 2-2 away against Colchester United at their Florence Park training ground this afternoon.
The U’s went two in front with goals in the eighth and 29th minutes before Dobra hit back with a 31st minute shot which found the net off the inside of the post.
The Albanian U19 also picked up his first yellow card for a foul before the break and 10 minutes after the restart the 18-year-old, who TWTD revealed on Friday was the subject of a rebuffed £350,000 bid from Premier League Brighton, picked up his second for another foul and then the inevitable red in the 55th minute.
Two minutes later, Tyreece Simpson levelled for the Blues when he rebounded a Ben Morris shot which had been saved by the home keeper.
The Town youngsters put in an impressive display and were the better side throughout even when down to 10 men.
Among the subs for the U’s was Town academy striker Lewis Reed, who is currently on trial at Colchester.
U23s: Przybek, Alexander (Fehrenbach 60), O’Reilly (Oppong 73), McGavin, Andoh, Ndaba, Dobra, Hughes, Morris, Simpson (Curtis 76), Gibbs. Unused: Bort, Healy.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 269 bloggers
Wing Wonders (Part Two) by ElephantintheRoom
As the sixties morphed into the seventies, wing wonders at Portman Road were a bit like London buses. Four had come along at once, though in truth one or two (like those same London buses) were also easy to miss.
2019/20 - Grating Expectations by tractorboykent
A lot of comments at the moment would suggest that we are in the midst of a(nother) crisis. Whilst the league table doesn’t reflect that, the perception is likely more based on our own expectations of where we’d be at this stage.
Wing Wonders (Part One) by ElephantintheRoom
It’s a curiosity of Town’s great years that the two big successes – winning the league under Alf Ramsey and the UEFA Cup under Bobby Robson were based on teams without true wingers.
John Cobbold’s Ace Gardener by ElephantintheRoom
For newer Town supporters perhaps, the name Colin Viljoen has disappeared into the mists of time. But for those of us who started supporting Town in the 60s his name is fondly recalled as a true great. His highlights reel alone (alas it exists only in memory) would mark him out as someone special.
Big Al by ElephantintheRoom
When the Kevin Beattie statue is revealed, I suspect it will be his great pal and fellow central defensive titan, Allan Hunter, who will do the revealing. What will be going through Big Al’s mind I wonder? Sadness at his friend’s passing – but mixed with fierce pride perhaps.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]