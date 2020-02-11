Lambert: We Dominated the Game But We've Got to Be More Ruthless

Tuesday, 11th Feb 2020 23:33 Town boss Paul Lambert rued his side’s failure to take their chances as they drew 0-0 away at AFC Wimbledon. The Blues saw most of the ball throughout the match but were unable to take a number of opportunities. “We dominated the game, finishing again [was the problem], the same as Saturday,” Lambert said. “We had enough chances to win two or three games. It’s taking our chances. We dominated the game, dominated the ball but you’ve got to score. “The level of performance, I couldn’t ask any more [than the way they] dominated the game, to come here, a tricky game, but the chances we had, we’ve got to be ruthless.” Asked whether the problem is perhaps confidence or nerves in front of goal, Lambert reflected: “It’s probably a bit of both really. You look at James Norwood, he scored for fun at Tranmere last season. OK, it’s a different level, different expectancy level, different clubs. “He hits the crossbar, the ball falls for him, but he doesn’t quite get his shot away. “He had chances down this end as well. There are chances there, it’s not as if we’re not creating chances, but we’ve got to be more ruthless.” Norwood, who has scored 11 times this season, netted regularly at the start of the campaign. Is he finding the step up from League Two tougher now? “If your team-mate or your player has a hard time, you get your arm round him and you pick him up and try to make sure the guy is feeling good about himself,” Lambert said. “And that’s what we’ll try and do. OK, he’s a bit low on confidence at the minute but his goals at the start of the season were excellent for us. “He had the injury, which is fine, he had chances and then tonight and just didn’t manage to take them. Normally he’s more clinical than that.” Town remain seventh but now seven points behind leaders Rotherham and six behind Peterborough who have climbed to second and Lambert admits the Blues have to start putting a run together if they’re to be in the promotion mix come May. “We have to start to win, everybody knows that,” he said. “We have to start to win. As I said, performance-wise, coming here, playing as well as we did, you can’t play that well and not score.” He added: “It’s a true saying that if the game was only about possession it would be great. But you’ve got a goal to score and you’ve got a goal to defend. You cannot have the ball dominance we have and not take chances” Given the lack of goals, Lambert was asked if Freddie Sears, a sub this evening, is ready to start. “He’s doing alright, but you’ve got to remember he was out for a year and there’s not been one major tackle I’ve seen him go into and he’s jumped up and gone again, even though he’s had little hits,” he said. “You’ve got to watch him as well, you can’t just throw him in there and think he’s going to stand a lot of kicking and things like that. But he’s doing really well, and that’s a bonus for us.” Is the expectancy level getting to the players? “At any big club the expectancy level is always there, it doesn’t matter where you are, in any country, if you’re a big club you’ve got to stand up to it. “That’s why you’re at a big club, you like to think people have got the mentality to stand up to it. “There are some young guys in the side, some experienced guys in the side, but this is probably the first time they’ve had this expectancy level that they have to try and achieve something. “It will be good for them in the long run. They might not feel like that now, but once you’re right in the mix you know it.” Have they got that character, that mentality? “They have to, you have to have it. You have to find it within yourself. “I just said to them, ‘Stick together with it, there’s a long way to go, you’ve got nine games at home. You played well here, you played well at Sunderland but you’ve got to score goals when you’re on top’. “If we’d scored one, if Nors’s shot that hit the crossbar goes in, it’s a different game.” Lambert explained why he started Josh Earl ahead of Myles Kenlock at left wing-back. “Just because of the way the game is going to be here,” he said. “I thought he had a really good first half, Josh, and looked really assured with the ball at his feet, that was a plus.” Town will have Gwion Edwards back from his two-match ban at the weekend and Luke Garbutt could also return from his thigh strain. “He’s doing alright, we’ll see how he is later on in the week,” he said. “As I said, it wasn’t as bad as we first thought. He’s doing OK.” Town’s form in the last 20 games has seen them win only 22 points with only two teams having picked up fewer. Asked if that’s a worry, Lambert said: “We’ve had a helluva time, we turned the corner a bit in January, but the last four games, we’ve lost three and drawn one. “The draw stops the rot from the three defeats so that’s alright on that side but you can’t dominate games and not score. You have to score goals when you’re on top and you have to get through it, you have to come through it.” How might that change? “You have to win. One win does it. As I said before, we’re playing decent football, we’re playing good football at certain moments, dominating the game but you have to score when you’re on top, and that’s football all over.” Lambert believes there are goals in his strikers: “Yes, because they did it at the start. But at the start of the season there’s no pressure, everybody’s playing. “It’s when it comes towards the end of the season and you see what’s at stake. They’ve got goals in them, they just have to bring it out. “It’s not as if we’re not creating. I’d be more worried if we weren’t creating chances.” The Blues bench was directly in front of the Town stand and Lambert had praise for the travelling support. “The fans are brilliant here, some of the things that they’ve been through, they’ve been brilliant support for me,” he said. “Everybody’s disappointed we’re not winning, I get all that. Fans, dear oh dear, I could never say anything bad about the Ipswich fans.” Lambert insists he’s still chasing a top two place, despite the lack of form with only 13 matches left. “Absolutely, because there’s a long, long way to go but we have to start to win games,” he said. “If we weren’t creating chances then I’d think ‘OK, we’re not creating’ but we’re creating things and things are happening, we’re on the front foot, dominating things and should have had more out of today and Saturday, that’s for sure.” Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1



MrTown added 23:39 - Feb 11

He makes sh*t up, we move the ball around the back under no pressure crap an awful opposition, that doesn’t qualify at dominating a game.



We could be there until midnight and it would still be goalless.



No flair, no spark, no creativity, no intensity.



But ultimately no quality in the final third. 0

Reuserscurtains added 23:43 - Feb 11

1.6 million Jackson and Captain Chambers. That’s your spine. Spineless! Pathetically run club, not a lot to be proud of anymore. Robsons boys were a long time ago 1

Girthyguy added 23:44 - Feb 11

Just go you obviously don't watch the same game as us fans. 0

BettyBlue added 23:45 - Feb 11

Thanks Paul for those verbose comments.



So everything going to plan, the 5 wins in 20 games all part of the big plan. Nothing to worry about. The odd goal will put everything right.

And if not what's not to like about mid table League One football.

And failing that there is a multi million pound pay off for me to go with all the other "Crash and burn" sackings.

Bravo Mr Adidas. 0

SingBlue added 23:45 - Feb 11

Do they have their gold footballers headphones on when your saying this stuff to them? because you’ve been spouting gumph like this at them for weeks apparently but we’re still getting worse! 0

davidsc1971 added 23:52 - Feb 11

So I think we're dodgy at the back, dodgy up front, and sparkless across the middle. In League One. This team would get pasted in the Championship, just like last season. Where is the inspiration coming from to put a winning run together? 0

Sm00411 added 23:54 - Feb 11

The draw stops the rot from the three defeats so that’s alright on that side"



I'm sorry Lambert but Ipswich Town should not be happy with a point against a team heading to League Two. Every interview he comes out and says the same things ("We played well", "We're unlucky", "We dominated") - take some ownership and admit that YOUR tactics are not good enough. You can't keep coming out saying the same things and expect the results to change - YOU have to make the change. That is the difference between a classy manager like Bielsa who admitted last week it his him that needs to work to change Leeds form.



We have the players capable of doing well in this league. Most of them individually are capable of walking into most League 1 sides. Anyone who thinks otherwise is deluded. It's down to the manager to get them gelling as a team like Wilder has at Sheff Utd (with a majority of championship quality players!!



Start being honest with yourself about where the problem is and then maybe our form will change. 0

Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments