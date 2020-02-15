U18s Defeated By QPR

Saturday, 15th Feb 2020 20:16 by James Ager Town's U18s fell to a 3-2 defeat against bottom-of-the-table Queens Park Rangers at a windswept Playford Road on Saturday morning. The visitors took an early lead when Hamzad Kargbo turned and hit a shot from the edge of the box which beat Town keeper Antoni Bort in the sixth minute. Elkan Baggott did well to deflect Dillon De Silva's shot onto a post just three minutes later, and the defender, who qualifies to play international football for Indonesia, was hauled to the ground following a set piece at the other end on 39, which allowed Michael Bareck to stroke home the resultant penalty. Kargbo scored his and QPR's second just two minutes after the restart when he cut in from the right side and curled the ball into the far corner and beyond Bort. Tawanda Chirewa (pictured) stepped up to score his first goal at U18s level and equalise for Town on 53 with a fine central freekick from 20 yards out. However, the Londonders secured what proved to be the winner with seven minutes remaining when Adem Atay's side conceded possession on the halfway line, De Silva broke on the left and fired the ball across Bort and into the far bottom corner. U18s: Bort, Wyss, Baggott, Alexander, Stewart (Cutbush 56), Kabongolo, Bello, Humphreys, Curtis, Chirewa (Corrigan 76), Bareck (Oppong 76). Unused: Catley. Play Football, Lose Weight

