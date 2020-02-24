Tickets Still Available for Tonight's ITFC On the Road Event in Felixstowe
Monday, 24th Feb 2020 17:04
There are still a few tickets available for this evening's ITFC On the Road event at Felixstowe & Walton United’s Goldstar Ground where Luke Garbutt and Emyr Huws and Tractor Girls Lucy Egan, Sophie Peskett and Eloise King will be the guests and Blues legend Mick Stockwell will host (doors open at 7pm).
The evening includes a question and answer session with the players,
Entry is free but by ticket only. These are now available from supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards by email via eaedwards78@gmail.com or by phone on 07968 876504.
Photo: TWTD
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]