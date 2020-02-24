Tickets Still Available for Tonight's ITFC On the Road Event in Felixstowe

Monday, 24th Feb 2020 17:04 There are still a few tickets available for this evening's ITFC On the Road event at Felixstowe & Walton United’s Goldstar Ground where Luke Garbutt and Emyr Huws and Tractor Girls Lucy Egan, Sophie Peskett and Eloise King will be the guests and Blues legend Mick Stockwell will host (doors open at 7pm). The evening includes a question and answer session with the players,

while food and drink will be available to purchase and there will be a raffle and auction in aid of the Town academy. Entry is free but by ticket only. These are now available from supporter liaison officer Elizabeth Edwards by email via eaedwards78@gmail.com or by phone on 07968 876504.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: TWTD



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments