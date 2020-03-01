ITFC Women Suffer Shock Defeat

Sunday, 1st Mar 2020 18:15 Top-of-the-table Ipswich Town Women suffered a surprise 2-0 defeat to Enfield Town at Playford Road this afternoon. Sixth-placed Enfield went in front just before half-time when Tyra Mills netted against the run of play with the Blues having dominated a game which was moved to the 3G pitch at Playford Road due to concerns regarding the surface at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe. The second half continued in a similar manner with Town, who were without skipper Amanda Crump due to injury, hitting the woodwork twice and going close on a number of other occasions. But the Tractor Girls’ second league defeat of the season was confirmed in the 79th minute when Beth Lumsden scored a second for the visitors. Town, whose boss Joe Sheehan suffered the curse of the Manager of the Month award for February, remain top of FAWNL Division One South East by four points but with AFC Wimbledon, who weren’t playing today, having a game in hand. The Blues are in action again against Billericay at the AGP Arena next Sunday (KO 2pm). Town: Jackson, Wilson Egan, Thomas, Biggs (Barratt 66), King, Cooper (c), Lafayette (Sutherland 66), Grey (Hubbard 84), Peake, Peskett. Unused: Dunn, Rossiter. Play Football, Lose Weight

