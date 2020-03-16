Legend Stewart on Life's a Pitch

Monday, 16th Mar 2020 12:43 Blues legend Marcus Stewart was the star guest on Saturday’s Life’s a Pitch, speaking at length about his time with Town and specifically the play-off final victory over Barnsley at Wembley which was 20 years ago this year. Stewart, 47, currently the assistant manager with Walsall, was recently among the 12 players fans voted to feature on the pillars in the Sir Alf Ramsey Stand. The striker also talks about football’s current hiatus, the dramatic start of his career with Bristol Rovers against the Blues, gloves and fridge magnets. You can hear the interview here from 1hr 10mins 48secs.

Play Football, Lose Weight

Ipswich places available now. Save 50% of your registration fee by clicking here, and we'll donate £5 to Prostate Cancer UK.

Read more in our blog about how it works and how 95% of members lose weight. Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Page:

1

You need to login in order to post your comments