Posh Chairman Issues Statement on Behalf of Six Clubs Including Town

Thursday, 14th May 2020 20:14

Peterborough United chairman Darragh MacAnthony has released a statement he has been asked to relay on behalf of six clubs - including Town - who want League One to be played to its conclusion ahead of a conference call tomorrow.

It’s understood that Leagues One and Two are almost certain to be brought to a premature end with most clubs favouring curtailing the campaign with many unable to afford to stage games behind closed doors or the cost of the large number of coronavirus tests which would be required.

MacAnthony has threatened legal action if the division is cut short and placings, relegation and promotion are decided by one of a number of proposed methods. Peterborough are sixth, three points from the automatic promotion places.

In a series of tweets, McAnthony wrote: “I have been asked to relay this message on behalf of Oxford United, Fleetwood Town, Portsmouth, Sunderland, Ipswich and Peterborough United to the EFL and the media ahead of the Sky Bet League One meeting tomorrow morning.

“We as a collective are united in our goal to finish this season. We have no desire for voiding the season, PPG [points per game] scenarios/letting a computer decide our footballing fate.

“For our fans/staff and for the integrity of our sport we are all looking forward to completing our pending fixtures/season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time.”

Marcus Evans has written a letter to the @EFL which reiterates the Club's desire to complete the season. #itfc https://t.co/calispX3YC— Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) May 14, 2020

Town, 10th, seven points from the play-offs, have always maintained their preference for the campaign to be played to its conclusion and owner Marcus Evans has written a letter to the EFL reiterating that stance.

As previously reported, League One clubs are set to hold a conference call on Friday morning where the future of the 2019/20 campaign will be discussed, although with formal confirmation of its anticipated early end not expected until next week.

Meanwhile, the EFL and Premier League have been given the Government OK to resume the season in June.

Culture Secretary Oliver Dowden hosted a video conference with the chief executives of the Premier League, EFL and FA earlier today.

The football authorities were also told to agree a deal with the TV companies to facilitate the screening of free-to-air games.

Fixtures/season under guidance from the EFL at a time it is deemed safe to do so. Thank you for your time.— Darragh MacAnthony (@DMAC102) May 14, 2020





Photo: Action Images