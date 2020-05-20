League One Vote Likely Next Week
Wednesday, 20th May 2020 20:24
League One clubs will reportedly vote on how the 2019/20 season will be concluded next week with two options said to be on the table.
The EFL board met today as a solution to the deadlock continues to be sought. According to John Percy of the Daily Telegraph, the 23 clubs will vote either to end the season now and decide promotion, placings and relegation on points per game or play the campaign to an end behind closed doors.
“Latest on League One: will go to a vote on how the season finishes. Promotion/play-offs/relegation decided by PPG (points per game) or complete the games. Vote is likely to be next week,” he wrote on Twitter.
If that’s the case, it appears likely that the clubs will vote to bring the season, suspended since March 13th, to an early close. It’s understood that the sides who want to complete the campaign, who includes the Blues, are in the minority with many clubs unale to afford to stage the remaining fixtures.
Under points per game or weighted points per game Town, who are 10th in the table as it stands, would finish 11th, their lowest finish since 1952/53 when the Blues, then managed by Scott Duncan, were 16th in Division Three South.
