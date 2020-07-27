Season Ticket Holders Quizzed as Town Plan For Fans' Return

Monday, 27th Jul 2020 15:43 Town are asking season ticket holders to fill in a survey as they work towards facilitating their return to Portman Road in October. Earlier this month, prime minister Boris Johnson outlined plans for a phased return of supporters in October “in a Covid-secure way, subject to the successful outcome of pilots”. Among those pilots was yesterday’s Surrey-Middlesex county cricket friendly at the Oval which was attended by 1,000 fans. The guidelines set out by the Sports Grounds Safety Authority include strict social-distancing between supporters in seats and around the stadium, a one-way system to restrict face to face contact, the avoidance of fans gathering in concourses, the possibility of staggered times of arrival to reduce queuing, the streamlined service of food and drink outlets and the use of hand sanitiser stations on entering the stadium. Town are after feedback from season tickets holders as they look to meet these criteria. “We have not far short of 9,000 season ticket holders and it’s clear that with social distancing still at the forefront of battling the threat of Covid-19, many season ticket holders will not be able to sit in their chosen seat when supporters do return,” club secretary Stuart Hayton told the official website. “With no seats being used next to stairwells and every other row being left empty for instance, we are going have to reconfigure the stadium in many respects. “That’s just one of the many challenges the club faces in getting Portman Road ready to meet the strict protocols that have to be in place. “While the health and safety of all is clearly our number one objective, we obviously want to get as many supporters into the stadium as possible so any information we can get from season tickets holders about who they sit with at the stadium. “Are they family members? Are they in their social bubble? Where would they prefer to sit if not in their allocated seat will help us going forward as well as mode of transport to games? “We are sending a survey to season ticket holders by email to ask for that feedback and will continue to communicate with supporters as we develop plans for the safe return of fans to Portman Road.” The survey for season ticket holders can be found here with the deadline Friday 31st July.

Photo: Action Images



