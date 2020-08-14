Town Closing in On Ward Signing
Friday, 14th Aug 2020 12:46
TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of free agent former Republic of Ireland international left-back Stephen Ward, who we reported yesterday was in contract talks.
While the deal has essentially been agreed with the 34-year-old, there are still aspects of the move which are yet to be tied up. However, it is likely that Ward could be confirmed as a Town player later today.
TWTD revealed yesterday that the Blues are are also in contract talks with keeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins and we understand progress is continuing on both those deals.
Ward, who was released by Stoke at the end of last season, joined up with the squad to train on Monday and has evidently impressed the Town management.
The Dubliner started his career with hometown club Bohemians before joining Wolves, at the time managed by Mick McCarthy, in January 2007 with then-Town boss Jim Magilton having confirmed that the Blues were also interested.
Ward spent seven years at Molineux featuring regularly in the Premier League before moving on to Burnley in 2014.
After five further seasons in the top flight at Turf Moor, the 5ft 11in tall left-back or winger moved to Stoke last summer. However, he made only 17 appearances and left at the end of the season. Ward has been capped 50 times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring three times.
Given Town’s limited scope for additions within the salary cap, Ward signing would end the Blues’ interest in bringing former loanee Luke Garbutt back to Portman Road on a permanent basis.
Elsewhere, former Town loan keeper Will Norris is reportedly close to joining Burnley from Wolves. The 27-year-old spent 2019/20 at Portman Road making 20 appearances.
Photo: Action Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 270 bloggers
Pyramid Strong by Mullet
On Friday the members of League One voted by majority to instigate a salary cap. In doing so they not only limit everybody in the division to spending £2.5m per season, but they limit themselves in making the transition to established second tier side or beyond.
We Should Encourage the Club and the League to Stream All Games by rugbytomc
In an ideal world, all League One clubs for next season would take the extra steps of temperature checks at the turnstiles with entry refused for anyone with a temperature and also insist on every fan entering the ground wearing a mask for the entirety of their time in the ground.
Euro Glory for Town by clivebleedingthomas
This was the season in which we had a realistic chance of winning the Treble - it sounds like complete fantasy now, but it happened. Our hopes of FA Cup glory had been finished, along with Kevin Beattie’s career as a Town player, at Villa Park.
Happy Highbury as Town Head to Wembley by clivebleedingthomas
As if going to an FA Cup semi-final was not stressful enough, I had added stress. I travelled on a Supporters Club coach, on board many families, including my father and my wife
Woods Wonder Strike Ends Deadlock by clivebleedingthomas
A sixth round FA Cup tie of greater length than most season's cup runs had begun almost three weeks earlier in front of the Portman Road record crowd of 38,010, a record that still stands.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]