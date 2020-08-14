Town Closing in On Ward Signing

Friday, 14th Aug 2020 12:46

TWTD understands Town are closing in on the signing of free agent former Republic of Ireland international left-back Stephen Ward, who we reported yesterday was in contract talks.

While the deal has essentially been agreed with the 34-year-old, there are still aspects of the move which are yet to be tied up. However, it is likely that Ward could be confirmed as a Town player later today.

TWTD revealed yesterday that the Blues are are also in contract talks with keeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins and we understand progress is continuing on both those deals.

Ward, who was released by Stoke at the end of last season, joined up with the squad to train on Monday and has evidently impressed the Town management.

The Dubliner started his career with hometown club Bohemians before joining Wolves, at the time managed by Mick McCarthy, in January 2007 with then-Town boss Jim Magilton having confirmed that the Blues were also interested.

Ward spent seven years at Molineux featuring regularly in the Premier League before moving on to Burnley in 2014.

After five further seasons in the top flight at Turf Moor, the 5ft 11in tall left-back or winger moved to Stoke last summer. However, he made only 17 appearances and left at the end of the season. Ward has been capped 50 times by the Republic of Ireland, scoring three times.

Given Town’s limited scope for additions within the salary cap, Ward signing would end the Blues’ interest in bringing former loanee Luke Garbutt back to Portman Road on a permanent basis.

Elsewhere, former Town loan keeper Will Norris is reportedly close to joining Burnley from Wolves. The 27-year-old spent 2019/20 at Portman Road making 20 appearances.





Photo: Action Images

boroughblue added 12:54 - Aug 14

5 point plan lads...



love me a 34 year old has been, so glad that 'funds have been made available to buy this young player and develop him' (Evans, 2016)



Welcome Wardy I guess... -4

ThatMuhrenCross added 12:59 - Aug 14

Defensively we weren't good enough last season. Does an experienced defender with 50 international caps and nearly a decade's worth of experience in the Premier League improve us? Yes, it does. Does it show how far we've fallen? Yes, but that's the reality of it and we have to adapt. He'll be a useful addition no doubt. 9

Sixto6 added 13:01 - Aug 14

Happy with this and Cornell if we sign them.

Hawkins doesn’t really excite me but I guess he’s a plan B hold up man !

This is where we are Shopping nowadays !

We’ve got the players, PL just needs to get them playing!!!!!!

5

Suffolkboy added 13:01 - Aug 14

Probably fit as a fiddle, comes with maturity ,knowledge and experience and should prove a very good acquisition : seem to remember we’ve had a number of players in their 30’s who medically and physically ought to be at the peak stamina wise .

COYB 3

Coco added 13:12 - Aug 14

McCarthy - Dyche - Pulis. Should be fit. 1

ivandeighton added 13:14 - Aug 14

Look at the donkey Keifer Moore now 0

jabberjackson added 13:19 - Aug 14



I think the key thing Stephen Ward will bring is leadership, and a bit of much needed attitude 1

SouperJim added 13:25 - Aug 14

Closing in! Phil please can we stick to the understood TWTD transfer lexicon, now I'm totally confused. Is this nearer than "imminent" or further away? 1