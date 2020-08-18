Blues and Pompey Linked With Liverpool Youngster Woodburn

Tuesday, 18th Aug 2020 12:53 Town and Portsmouth are reported to be showing loan interest in Liverpool youngster Ben Woodburn. According to Goal.com the Blues and Pompey are both keen on the 20-year-old number 10 or winger. Last week, Town’s sister club Fortuna Dusseldorf, who were relegated to 2. Bundesliga, were reported to have made an approach for Woodburn with sides from England, Germany, Belgium and the Netherlands also said to have shown interest with Liverpool known to want to send him out to gain further first-team experience. The full Wales international spent last season on loan at Oxford United in League One but with the spell cut short due to foot injuries. The Nottingham-born forward was on loan at then-Championship Sheffield United during the first half of the previous season before being recalled having featured fleetingly. Although Town are believed to be in the market for another winger this summer, it would perhaps be a surprise if they looked at bringing in an inexperienced youngster on loan, particularly one who primarily plays as a number 10, given the number of players at a similar stage of their careers already at the club and looking to make progress in the season ahead. Jack Lankester will be hoping to resume where he left off in 2018/19 having returned from his back injury, while Armando Dobra and Idris El Mizouni will be looking to have more involvement in the year ahead. However, at 20 Woodburn's wages would not count towards the League One salary cap. Woodburn became Liverpool’s youngest-ever goalscorer in the second of his 11 appearances for the Reds - seven of those from the bench - and is the second-youngest player to score for Wales, for whom he has won 10 caps, netting twice.

Counagoal added 12:56 - Aug 18

Would rather put our faith in our own youngsters 2

boroughblue added 12:56 - Aug 18

Class on football manager, couldn't tell you much about him in real life though...



0

BlueandTruesince82 added 12:57 - Aug 18

Nope.... they insist they get games ans players should play on merrit 0

Surco72 added 13:06 - Aug 18

This boy is absolute quality and we should get him to play in as many games as we can if any chance at all 1

Saxonblue74 added 13:27 - Aug 18

I know nothing about him. What I do know is we need to do WHATEVER it takes this season to get promotion as it'll get more difficult year on year. If he's good, let's do it. 0

