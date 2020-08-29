Hawkins Starts at Cambridge

Saturday, 29th Aug 2020 12:32 Striker Oli Hawkins makes his first appearance in a Town shirt in this afternoon’s final pre-season friendly against Cambridge United at the Abbey Stadium (KO 1pm). The former Portsmouth frontman had been training on his own prior to joining the Blues just under a fortnight ago. New keeper David Cornell is in goal with Janoi Donacien at right-back, youngster Tommy Smith on the left and Luke Woolfenden and James Wilson, making his first appearance of pre-season after a calf injury, the centre-halves. In midfield, Emyr Huws is joined by Brett McGavin and Jon Nolan with Jack Lankester and Alan Judge on the right and left respectively either side of Hawkins. Striker James Norwood is on the bench having not previously been involved in any of the Blues’ friendlies. Armando Dobra, Idris El Mizouni and Corrie Ndaba are also among the subs. Kane Vincent-Young, who has been suffering with a minor thigh problem, Cole Skuse, Kayden Jackson and Myles Kenlock (thigh)are all absent having not featured against West Ham in midweek. Former Blues defender Paul Digby is in the Cambridge line-up. Unlike previous friendlies, the game, which is behind closed doors, won’t be available for fans to watch on a stream. However, there is commentary via BBC Radio Cambridgeshire. Cambridge: Mitov, Knoyle, Iredale, Digby, Taylor (c), Darling, Hannant, O’Neil, Mullin, Hoolahan, Knibbs. Trialist, Dallas, Dunk, Trialist, Ironside, Simper, Knowles, Bennett, Neal, Dickens. Town: Cornell, Donacien, Woolfenden, Wilson, Smith, Huws, McGavin, Nolan, Lankester, Hawkins, Judge. Subs: Holy, Ndaba, El Mizouni, Dobra, Folami, Norwood. Referee: Alan Dale.

Photo: Matchday Images



OwainG1992 added 12:45 - Aug 29

KVY being injured again?

Not what I want to hear. 0

brendenward35 added 12:52 - Aug 29

No Downes? 0

Dockerblue added 12:56 - Aug 29

No Chambers? Well that's good news, maybe we won,t be giving goals away cheaply or could it be that PL at last has seen what all fans see. 0

Terry_Nutkins added 12:58 - Aug 29

Hopefully just wrapping KVY in cotton wall and protected a minor knock. He is massive for us. 0

