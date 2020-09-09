Town Launch Golden Ticket Initiative

Town are offering Golden Tickets to matches played behind closed doors for fans who have "gone above and beyond during the pandemic”.

The initiative follows on from the Community Champion scheme which has seen more than 100 individuals carry out the matchbox at Portman Road in recognition of selfless acts in the community.

The first Golden Ticket winner will watch the Wigan game from the directors’ box, becoming the first person to attend a game as a supporter - rather than a cardboard cut-out - this season.

Fans who have gone above and beyond during the pandemic and follow Town can be nominated by emailing dan.palfrey@itfc.co.uk including their full name, address and contact details.

With Town having to follow strict Covid-19 guidelines, the winner will not be allowed to be accompanied while at the stadium, therefore the initiative is only open to over-18s.

Nominations must be received by 5.30pm on Thursday 10th September and the first winner will be announced on the club website and social media channels on Friday ahead of Sunday’s match.





Photo: Matchday Images