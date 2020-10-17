Sears Returns as Hawkins Misses Out

Saturday, 17th Oct 2020 14:18 Freddie Sears returns to the Town starting XI in place of Oli Hawkins in an otherwise unchanged side for this afternoon’s home game against Accrington Stanley. Hawkins, who has started the last three games, appears to have picked up a knock having not been included in the 18. Myles Kenlock again starts at left-back in the absence of Stephen Ward, who is out with an achilles injury. Jon Nolan is back after his calf problem and is on the bench, alongside recent loan signings Mark McGuinness and Keanan Bennetts, and young striker Tyreece Simpson with Kayden Jackson also not in the 18, also presumably due to a fitness concern. Accrington also make one change with central defender Michael Nottingham handed his full debut following his recent move from Blackpool for forward Ryan Cassidy. Town: Holy, Chambers (c), Nsiala, Wilson, Kenlock, Dozzell, Huws, Bishop, Judge, Sears, Edwards. Subs: Cornell, Woolfenden, McGuinness, Nolan, Lankester, Bennetts, Simpson. Accrington: Savin, Nottingham, Hughes, Burgess, Sykes, Butcher, Russell, Pritchard, Uwakwe, Bishop, Conneely (c). Subs: Baxter, Allen, Cassidy, Barclay, Rodgers, Scully, Mohammed. Referee: Robert Lewis (Shrewsbury). Photo: Matchday Images



oioihardy added 14:19 - Oct 17

I hate to say this but sack all the sports science tean . Hire new ones .... this is a joke now .... sack all training drills and bring new ones in place..... this is killing our season already ffs -1

Orraman added 14:21 - Oct 17

This injury situation just goes on and on. Getting ridiculous. Does any other EFL club come anywhere near us? 0

juniorblue added 14:21 - Oct 17

It is good to see a settled team selection. I assume that Hawkins has some sort of niggle to not be included. I am hoping for a good win today. COYB! 0

