Doncaster Rovers 4-1 Ipswich Town - Highlights
Wednesday, 21st Oct 2020 10:05

Highlights of last night's 4-1 League One defeat at Doncaster Rovers via the club's YouTube channel.


big_gaz67 added 10:11 - Oct 21
Embarrassing - all four goals totally avoidable with basic defending....
1

Wallingford_Boy added 11:10 - Oct 21
Wow! That's as bad as it gets defensively!! Is Nsialla really that slow? Flat footed doesn't even come close! Welcome back Woolfie.
1

Billybobblue added 11:21 - Oct 21
Holy had a game to forget yesterday and think the issue is the defence and goalkeeper not communicating enough. We handed Donacaster the 4 - 1 score line and if that isnt addressed by Lambert at Lincoln Saturday then expect a similar result. Dont really want to see us conceding 5 against Lincoln at like last season. Hull had a blip against fleetwood, lets hope this game is our blip!
0


