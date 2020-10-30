McCarthy Set For APOEL Nicosia

Friday, 30th Oct 2020 13:36 Former Blues boss Mick McCarthy is close to being appointed the new manager of Cypriot side APOEL Nicosia. McCarthy, 61, left his previous job as head coach of the Republic of Ireland - his second stint in the role - in April. He left the Blues after five and a half years in April 2018. A tweet from APOEL revealed McCarthy would watch their weekend fixture and hold talks. “The company APOEL Football informs that it expects the Irish coach Mick McCarthy tomorrow in Cyprus, so that the discussions regarding the possibility of cooperation are completed,” it read. “Mr McCarthy will be at the GSP Stadium to watch the APOEL-Apollon match.”



Photo: TWTD



dugoutdave added 13:40 - Oct 30

Well at least when he goes to Cyprus this weekend he'll have to quarantine when he gets back. That will keep his boring tones off the telly for 14 days 1

positivity added 13:47 - Oct 30

the last ex-itfc boss who went to cyprus lasted 2 games and never managed again...



next up paul hurst to anorthosis famagusta? 0

MaySixth added 13:52 - Oct 30

Good luck Mick. 2

BlueandTruesince82 added 13:59 - Oct 30

Who was the last Ex Town boss to go Cyprus?



Micks thinking easy life in the sun, don't blame him but tell APOEL fans to #### off and they will stab you up 0

superblues9 added 14:05 - Oct 30

And he’s not just gone there for the easy life and the weather ! 0

blues1 added 14:11 - Oct 30

Blue and truesince82. Burley was the last itfc manager to go to Cyprus. 0

MoscowBlueMule added 14:15 - Oct 30

While I know there is bad blood with Mick, I'm thankful for the job he did keeping us at a semi decent level of UK football. The hand he was dealt was terrible and worked wonders keeping us in the championship. With the kids coming through and a few of his gem finds, under him, we'd have a shot at the Championship now.



It was that Paul#1 character that killed us. Paul#2 i think will get us there too, just taking the scenic root!



Good luck Mick! 0

