Quantcast
Please log in or register. Registered visitors get fewer ads.
Earlier Kick-Off at Oxford
Friday, 13th Nov 2020 11:26

Town’s game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday 1st December has switched to a 7pm kick-off.

The match had previously been set to start at 7.45pm. The move is in line with other evening kick-offs which have also moved to 7pm.

Last season the teams drew 0-0 in the corresponding fixture having been stopped for 15 minutes due to the impact of heavy rain on the pitch.



Photo: Action Images



Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.



Wallingford_Boy added 11:35 - Nov 13
8 miles from me, so I will wander down and watch over the fence!
0


You need to login in order to post your comments

Ipswich Town Polls

About Us Contact Us Terms & Conditions Privacy Cookies Advertising
© TWTD 1995-2020