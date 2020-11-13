Earlier Kick-Off at Oxford

Friday, 13th Nov 2020 11:26

Town’s game against Oxford United at the Kassam Stadium on Tuesday 1st December has switched to a 7pm kick-off.

The match had previously been set to start at 7.45pm. The move is in line with other evening kick-offs which have also moved to 7pm.

Last season the teams drew 0-0 in the corresponding fixture having been stopped for 15 minutes due to the impact of heavy rain on the pitch.









