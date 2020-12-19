Tractor Girls' Game at Wimbledon Postponed

Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 19:53 Ipswich Town Women’s game at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday has been postponed after London was placed in tier four restrictions earlier this evening. The table-topping Tractor Girls had been set to return to league action for the first time since the recent lockdown. MATCH NEWS: Unfortunately, due to the introduction of tier 4 in London and the south east, our #FAWNL match tomorrow v @ITFCWomen has been POSTPONED.



Wishing all our players, coaches, supporters and volunteers a safe and happy Christmas. We'll see you in the New Year 💛💙⚽️ pic.twitter.com/YHyjsjmCZh — AFC Wimbledon Ladies (@afcw_ladies) December 19, 2020 ❌ GAME OFF ❌



Following the government announcement earlier this evening, tomorrow’s game against AFC Wimbledon has been postponed due to London being placed under tier 4 restrictions.



We wish our players, staff & supporters a safe Christmas 🎄



See you in 2021! 🚜#ITFC https://t.co/PdzIUXKU4j — Ipswich Town FC Women (@ITFCWomen) December 19, 2020

Photo: Action Images



ScottCandage added 20:33 - Dec 19

Disappointing. Was looking forward to the live stream. 0

