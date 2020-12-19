Tractor Girls' Game at Wimbledon Postponed
Saturday, 19th Dec 2020 19:53
Ipswich Town Women’s game at AFC Wimbledon on Sunday has been postponed after London was placed in tier four restrictions earlier this evening.
The table-topping Tractor Girls had been set to return to league action for the first time since the recent lockdown.
