Town Remain Seventh

Saturday, 2nd Jan 2021 17:25 Town remain seventh, one place off the play-offs on goal difference with a game in hand, following Saturday’s League One fixtures. Most of the teams around the Blues weren’t in action due to Covid-related postponements and in the case of the Accrington-Portsmouth fixture a frozen pitch. However, Charlton in sixth were beaten 2-0 at Hull City, who moved ahead of Pompey into second. Lincoln City remain top having won 2-1 away at AFC Wimbledon. Sunderland stay 11th after drawing 0-0 at Northampton, while Oxford moved up to 12th only four points behind the Blues having won 5-1 away at bottom club Burton Albion, although having played two more games. Elsewhere, on-loan Town midfielder Idris El Mizouni was left out of the Cambridge United 18 as the U’s won 2-1 at Grimsby in League Two in Paul Hurst’s first game as manager of the Mariners, for whom ex-Blues full-back Elliott Hewitt was on target. El Mizouni’s return to the Blues looks very much on the cards now we’re into January when there is the facility for his spell to be cut short. The 20-year-old Tunisian international has been unable to establish a starting role in the Cambridge side since his return to the Abbey Stadium for his second loan stint in September, while Town have been short of midfield options due to injury in recent weeks.

Photo: Matchday Images



billlm added 17:52 - Jan 2

Lincoln are taking full advantage of others not playing, games in hand or not town have never been a chasing, hunting teams down type of club, 1

BettyBlue added 17:57 - Jan 2

Momentum definitely with ITFC.... unfortunately its downwards with nothing to oppose it. 0

BcarefulwhatUWish4 added 18:29 - Jan 2

We have moved from 8th to 7th on the PPG table which could be important. 0

