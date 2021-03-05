U18s at Bristol City

Friday, 5th Mar 2021 15:10 Town’s table-topping U18s are in action away against Bristol City on Saturday morning (KO 11am). The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, are currently two points clear of Millwall at the top of Professional Development League Two South with two games in hand on the Lions. Last week, goals from Alfie Cutbush, Matt Ward, Ola Bello (pictured) and Harley Curtis saw the youngsters to a 4-1 victory at home to Cardiff.

