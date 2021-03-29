U23s Come From Behind to Beat Charlton

Monday, 29th Mar 2021 16:02 Second-half goals from Armando Dobra and Levi Andoh saw Town’s U23s come from behind to beat Charlton 2-1 at Dartford’s Princes Park this afternoon. Mason Burstow gave the Addicks the lead in the ninth minute but Dobra levelled 10 minutes after the break and Andoh completed the turnaround with 20 minutes remaining. Keeper David Cornell and striker Oli Hawkins, who was back on the first-team bench at the weekend following knee surgery, started along with Dobra and Tristan Nydam, who is continuing his comeback from his lengthy absence due to an ankle injury. Manager Paul Cook said at the weekend that he and first-team coach Gary Roberts would be making the trip to watch the match. “There’s an U23s game at Charlton on Monday, we’ll be very strong,” he said. “Myself and Gary, we’ll all be there watching the lads, it’s an opportunity to impress.” Young Needham Market midfielder Callum Page again featured as he continues his lengthy trial. The young Blues, who are coached by Kieron Dyer and Terry Butcher, remain second in Professional Development League Two South behind leaders Bristol City. U23s: Cornell, Crowe, Andoh, Armin, Clements, Alexander, Nydam, Page, Dobra, Crane, Hawkins. Subs: Bort, Oppong, Humphreys, Z Brown, Simpson.

Photo: Matchday Images



Well done lads! Hopefully Dobra can get a start on Friday! Looked great when he came on, on the weekend. 2

Steve_ITFC_Sweden added 16:26 - Mar 29

Not sure Dobra looked "great," but he was energetic and certainly not one of the worst in a very poor display. 0

