Folami and Viral Depart Town

Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 14:41

Striker Ben Folami and midfielder Allan Viral are both leaving the club with their contracts up in addition to Adam Przybek, Harry Wright, Kai Brown and Zak Brown, who TWTD revealed have not been offered new deals earlier today.

Australia U23 international Folami, 21, is currently on loan with the Melbourne Victory having made four senior starts and three sub appearances for the Blues after joining as a scholar at 16.

Frenchman Viral, who also joined the academt at 16, made his only two senior appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, one start and one sub appearance.

The 19-year-old recently spent time on trial at French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.

Confirming the departure of all six players, Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site: "We'd like to wish all the boys the very best of luck for the future.”





Photo: Matchday Images

Marcus added 14:48 - Apr 8

... and so it begins... 1

Pencilpete added 14:49 - Apr 8

More to the point - Why is Lee O'Neill still here ? i have no idea what he does or what the point if him is ...... -1

wkj added 15:00 - Apr 8

@pencilpete He is very involved in building community ties with the club. He had the unfortunate job of being Evans' spokesman which made him look silly - but he does have a value with the club as a community liaison if they were to keep him. 8

Europablue added 15:01 - Apr 8

I don't understand the organization at the club, I would suggest that there hasn't been any for quite some time. I'm still trying to work out who was the Chairman during the ME era. -1

Suffolkboy added 15:22 - Apr 8

Everything will become clearer with this takeover : and there will be positive improvements : particularly like the idea of a proper CEO to bolster ALL to do with the business both at the Football ground , and in the game !

COYB -1

ImAbeliever added 15:24 - Apr 8

Good luck 0

Linkboy13 added 15:26 - Apr 8

Our development of young players over the past two or three years has been very disappointing bearing in mind we are playing in a very poor league. We haven't really produced any one of note since Downes and Wolfenden who proved themselves on loan at other league clubs. Most of our current youngsters are not even good enough to go to league clubs on loan and end up playing non league on loan. 2

buzbyblue added 15:47 - Apr 8

Good luck to 6 released can't say they really shone......



Will be more happy though when its announced Skuse, Chambers, Sears, Ward, Judge & Huws have all been released -1