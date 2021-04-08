Folami and Viral Depart Town
Thursday, 8th Apr 2021 14:41
Striker Ben Folami and midfielder Allan Viral are both leaving the club with their contracts up in addition to Adam Przybek, Harry Wright, Kai Brown and Zak Brown, who TWTD revealed have not been offered new deals earlier today.
Australia U23 international Folami, 21, is currently on loan with the Melbourne Victory having made four senior starts and three sub appearances for the Blues after joining as a scholar at 16.
Frenchman Viral, who also joined the academt at 16, made his only two senior appearances in the Papa John’s Trophy this season, one start and one sub appearance.
The 19-year-old recently spent time on trial at French Ligue 2 side Valenciennes.
Confirming the departure of all six players, Town’s general manager of football operations Lee O’Neill told the club site: "We'd like to wish all the boys the very best of luck for the future.”
Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Damned Lies and Football Statistics? by bluesman
Football is possibly the most observed sport of all time, and there is plenty of statistical information available in the public domain to make some informed observations about clubs and managers, and their performance over the years.
From Marcus's Side of the Fence by essexccc
Most of the thinking, including my own, around the possible sale of the club, has quite naturally focused on the possibilities from the club's and supporters' points of view.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]