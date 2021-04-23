U18s at Birmingham

Friday, 23rd Apr 2021 17:39

Town’s U18s are in action away against Birmingham City at their Trillion Trophy Training centre on Saturday afternoon, aiming to close the gap on leaders Charlton.

The Addicks are in action away against Professional Development League Two North leaders Wigan Athletic with Birmingham third in that division.

The young Blues, who are coached by Adem Atay and Jason Dozzell, are handily placed to make the end-of-season play-offs as they are nine points better off than third-placed Millwall having played three fewer games.





Photo: Matchday Images