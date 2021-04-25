Quantcast
Ipswich Town 0-0 AFC Wimbledon - Highlights
Sunday, 25th Apr 2021 09:21

Highlights of yesterday's 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon at Portman Road via the club's YouTube channel.


Photo: Matchday Images



bobble added 10:05 - Apr 25
the highlights are so sexy at the moment i may even wake up one day...
Suffolkboy added 10:18 - Apr 25
Turgid ! No sense of urgency anywhere , going through the motions - slowly !!
So so disappointing !
What has PC achieved in his time here ; has he found the task way way beyond his abilities or given up , relying on money to ‘completely ‘ rebuild ,OR be asked to leave with his back pocket stuffed ?
ITFC are a real disaster area , and we can and do expect much better of one and all !
COYB
