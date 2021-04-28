Town Move on Cards For Robins Head of Performance

Wednesday, 28th Apr 2021 11:38 Bristol City’s head of performance Andrew Rolls has left Ashton Gate with immediate effect and TWTD understands could join the Blues in a similar role this summer, following Robins CEO Mark Ashton to Portman Road. Rolls has been Bristol City's head of performance (sports science and medicine) since June 2018 having previously worked as first-team physio at Arsenal for the previous five years and at West Ham between 2009 and 2013. Prior to that he spent five years at Watford, where he was physio and head of medicine and also worked under new Blues CEO Ashton. Rolls has a BSc in physiotherapy from Teesside University. Announcing his departure, the Bristol City website said he was leaving to “pursue a new challenge” which we understand is likely to be at Town. Bristol City chairman Jon Lansdown told his club’s official website: “We wish Andy all the best. He has worked tirelessly for the club over the last three years and, especially in the past 12 months, he has helped the staff and the players through a difficult period with the Covid-19 pandemic, for which he should be given due credit.” 📣 Andrew Rolls will leave his role as Head of Performance at #BristolCity with immediate effect.



Rolls steps down after almost three years to pursue a new challenge.



All the best Andy 🤝 — Bristol City FC (@BristolCity) April 27, 2021 Rolls added: “I’d like to thank all my colleagues who have been a huge support in my time at Bristol City. They are dedicated professionals and deserve every success. “I’ve thoroughly enjoyed my time here and I hope I have put in place processes that will move the club forward.” As well manager Paul Cook revamping his playing staff over the summer, it's also anticipated that there will be significant changes off the field. In addition to CEO Ashton, Robins head of operations/club secretary Luke Werhun is also set to join the Blues. As reported last week, Town are also set to appoint former left-back Scott Barron as their new head of recruitment.

Photo: TWTD



