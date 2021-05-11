Town Interested in Oldham Striker McAleny

Tuesday, 11th May 2021 12:44 TWTD understands the Blues are showing interest in Oldham Athletic striker Conor McAleny, who netted 21 times in all competitions during 2020/21. The 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the League Two Latics this summer, is believed to have caught the eye of a number of clubs from higher divisions with his form this season, fellow fourth-tier side Bradford having made overtures in January. McAleny came through the ranks at Everton and spent time on loan in the Championship with Cardiff and Charlton, in League One with Wigan, prior to Paul Cook’s time there, Oxford, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury, as well as having a stint in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock. He joined Oldham having been released by Everton last summer having made two senior sub appearances for the Merseysiders, and was the joint-fifth top scorer in League Two in 2020/21 with 17. Over his senior career, 5ft 10in tall McAleny has scored 50 times in 127 starts and 68 sub appearances. Blues boss Cook will be looking to add goals to his Town side this season with James Norwood the only striker to have netted more than three during 2020/21, the 30-year-old having taken his total to 10 on the final day.

Photo: Photo: Matchday Images



stopmoaning added 12:47 - May 11

Scouse is the new irish! Born in Liverpool? Sign them up! 0

Portman_Pie added 12:47 - May 11

Yawn... Another Scouse. -9

brendenward35 added 12:48 - May 11

Think all these links are the agents getting an auction going, I'm pretty sure PC would keep his cards to his chest on possible targets 2

NicRams added 12:50 - May 11

I know nothing about this lad so don’t want to comment on his ability.



However I think Everton’s youth policy is bemusing, they keep their youngsters until they are 26/27 years of age. That model surely can’t work for them, I’m certain they would know much sooner if he was going to make it at PL level. 2

Barty added 12:54 - May 11

No Thanks -2

HighgateBlue added 12:59 - May 11

It'll be interesting to see if we're linked with Mullin from Cambridge. Given how many goals he's scored this year, the geographical location of his current club and the calibre of clubs said to be linked, I'd be surprised if he's not at least mentioned in the press. And we need goals dessssssperately... 0

Izzy added 13:19 - May 11

I do hope this is just his agent hyping him. At his age, he's unlikely to able to make the step up a division or - hopefully - to. 0

IpswichT62OldBoy added 13:19 - May 11

Mullin is old I think and has been carefully managed through this in terms of time on the pitch. 0

Fatboy added 13:38 - May 11

@NicRams I think Everton just forget that they have certain players - Luke Garbutt being one! 0

