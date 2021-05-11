Town Interested in Oldham Striker McAleny
Tuesday, 11th May 2021 12:44
TWTD understands the Blues are showing interest in Oldham Athletic striker Conor McAleny, who netted 21 times in all competitions during 2020/21.
The 28-year-old, who is out of contract with the League Two Latics this summer, is believed to have caught the eye of a number of clubs from higher divisions with his form this season, fellow fourth-tier side Bradford having made overtures in January.
McAleny came through the ranks at Everton and spent time on loan in the Championship with Cardiff and Charlton, in League One with Wigan, prior to Paul Cook’s time there, Oxford, Fleetwood and Shrewsbury, as well as having a stint in the Scottish Premiership with Kilmarnock.
He joined Oldham having been released by Everton last summer having made two senior sub appearances for the Merseysiders, and was the joint-fifth top scorer in League Two in 2020/21 with 17.
Over his senior career, 5ft 10in tall McAleny has scored 50 times in 127 starts and 68 sub appearances.
Blues boss Cook will be looking to add goals to his Town side this season with James Norwood the only striker to have netted more than three during 2020/21, the 30-year-old having taken his total to 10 on the final day.
Photo: Photo: Matchday Images
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 278 bloggers
Power of Motivation by LegendRay
The strangest and most disappointing aspect of this season has been lack of bounce.
Demolition Man by tractorboykent
Paul Cook isn’t a man to mince words. Even though we are all sick of the continuing spiral of underachievement at Town, it was nevertheless still a bit of a shock to hear him lay into the 18 that capitulated to Wimbledon in what he described before kick-off as a season defining match.
Here We Go by tractorboykent
For a club recently described as Britain’s unhappiest, it may seem odd that Town fans are suddenly awash with optimism now that the deal is done.
One of the Strongest Squads? by NormEmerges
I keep hearing that ITFC has one of the strongest squads in League One. It’s certainly true that we have one of the biggest squads, but strongest? I would assume ‘strongest’ to mean ‘includes higher quality players for this league’. What do the facts tell us?
Tractor Boy on a Mission by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]