St Johnstone Striker Aware of Interest

Sunday, 23rd May 2021 12:38 St Johnstone striker Guy Melamed, who has been linked with the Blues, Sunderland and Portsmouth, says he’s been made aware of interest in him by his agent. The 28-year-old, who was on the bench for the Saints as they beat Hibernian 1-0 in yesterday's Scottish Cup final was mentioned in connection with the Blues, Black Cats and Pompey in March. Asked after yesterday’s game whether he might sign a new deal with his current club, the out-of-contract frontman said: "Absolutely. It's an amazing place that has given me the opportunity to introduce myself in Europe and I hope we can bridge our gaps in negotiations and conditions. “We have put together a legendary season, the best season in the history of the club and the club wants all the staff to continue. I strongly believe in the club But he knows he has options elsewhere and will consider his future: “I heard from my agent. He told me there is interest. It's very flattering to me. I'll have to sit down with my agent and look at all the proposals. “I will return home. I will be with my family, I will enjoy some of the time in the country because I have not been there for many months. “I will examine the proposals and decide what is the best place for me. I do not rule out [Israel], but on the other hand my direction is to continue abroad.” Born in Ra'anana, Israel, Melamed had played all his career in his home country prior to joining St Johnstone in October last year, featuring for Hapoel Kfar Saba, Maccabi Petah Tikva, Maccabi Herzliya and Hapoel Be'er Sheva - with whom the 5ft 8in tall striker won the Israeli Premier League in 2017/18 - prior to two years with Maccabi Netanya. Melamed scored seven goals in 16 starts and seven sub appearances for St Johnstone during 2020/21.

Photo: Action Images



