Barnsley Linked With Baggott Interest

Tuesday, 31st Aug 2021 20:40 Blues youngster Elkan Baggott is reported to have been the subject of interest from Championship Barnsley. According to the EADT, the Tykes made their interest in the 18-year-old known but Town are not looking to sell the Indonesia U19 international. Baggott signed his first professional contract in January, a deal which runs until 2023 with an option for a further season, Premier League West Ham, Leeds and Everton having previously shown interest. The centre-half is yet to feature for the U23s this season due to injury.

Photo: Matchday Images



Saxonblue74 added 20:42 - Aug 31

Hands off 8

Bluearmy_81 added 20:44 - Aug 31

No way, do not sell! One for the future 10

SamWhiteUK added 20:45 - Aug 31

£5m -2

90z added 20:48 - Aug 31

He was in sainsburys at 5pm 😎 0

Dissboyitfc added 20:48 - Aug 31

BACK OFF!!! 1

timkatieadamitfc added 20:56 - Aug 31

Never mind one for the future @ bluearmy, I’d be integrating him into the squad sooner rather than later, he’s 19 now and built like a brick sh1thouse, I’d love to see him breathing down woolfendens/nsialas neck soon.

Sick of prem teams taking players like knight/ that kid arsenal had of us, if teams like that want them then surely they are near enough to be in a league 1 squad. 2

chocco added 21:07 - Aug 31

90z do you not mean Tesco 0

1Warky added 21:15 - Aug 31

Not just our future but our future Captain.

Holding onto our prospects is as important, if not more, than signing new players. Elkan is destined for greatness, hopefully with us. 0

Sharkey added 21:26 - Aug 31

Those fans though. SO quiet. 0

