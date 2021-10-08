Dobra Wins Cap

Friday, 8th Oct 2021 11:53

On-loan Blues forward Armando Dobra won his fifth Albania U21s cap as his side beat Andorra 2-0 at home in Elbasan in a European Championship qualifier yesterday.

Dobra, who is on loan at Colchester United for the season, played the first 80 minutes for the Albanians.

The 20-year-old will be hoping to win his sixth cap when his side face Slovenia at the same venue on Monday in another qualifier.





Photo: Matchday Images