Cook Hoping Blues Put in Display Co-Owner Johnson Can Be Proud Of

Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 14:10 Manager Paul Cook is hoping he and his players can deliver a performance co-owner Brett Johnson, who will be attending a game at Portman Road for the first time since the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover, can be proud of when the Blues host Fleetwood tomorrow. Johnson is the first of the Three Lions to make the trip to England and met Cook and the playing staff face to face for the first time at Playford Road this morning. “To have Brett over for the game will be fantastic for him but it's also fantastic for us and our supporters", Cook told iFollow Ipswich. “It's been a long time since our owners took over and the opportunities to travel because of Covid have been really difficult. “We know how much they've been supporting us from afar. They're very passionate about the club and what we're doing on a daily basis. “He'll see a very passionate fanbase and a very passionate support that care deeply about their football club and are wanting success so badly. 💙🇺🇸 Look who's here...



Brett Johnson was at Playford Road to watch training this morning, ahead of attending his first game at Portman Road tomorrow afternoon.@bmjcrew28 | #itfc pic.twitter.com/X1vGHEWpCs — Ipswich Town FC (@IpswichTown) October 22, 2021 “Hopefully, we can deliver a performance so he'll go back to America to tell his colleagues how proud he was of the team and how much he enjoyed the experience.”

Photo: ITFC



Welcome to Suffolk Brett. Let us hope you witness Town at our best! 2

Oh God, you just know this is the kiss of death now for a Saturday “performance to be proud of “! I hope not. Wouldn’t it be nice if Town actually turned up, when they said they intend too.



Fingers crossed lol! 0

Then very simply COYB ,show him your best ,show us your best and let’s all celebrate this weekend ! 1

