Cook Hoping Blues Put in Display Co-Owner Johnson Can Be Proud Of
Friday, 22nd Oct 2021 14:10
Manager Paul Cook is hoping he and his players can deliver a performance co-owner Brett Johnson, who will be attending a game at Portman Road for the first time since the Gamechanger 20 Ltd takeover, can be proud of when the Blues host Fleetwood tomorrow.
Johnson is the first of the Three Lions to make the trip to England and met Cook and the playing staff face to face for the first time at Playford Road this morning.
“To have Brett over for the game will be fantastic for him but it's also fantastic for us and our supporters", Cook told iFollow Ipswich.
“It's been a long time since our owners took over and the opportunities to travel because of Covid have been really difficult.
“We know how much they've been supporting us from afar. They're very passionate about the club and what we're doing on a daily basis.
“He'll see a very passionate fanbase and a very passionate support that care deeply about their football club and are wanting success so badly.
“Hopefully, we can deliver a performance so he'll go back to America to tell his colleagues how proud he was of the team and how much he enjoyed the experience.”
Photo: ITFC
Please report offensive, libellous or inappropriate posts by using the links provided.
You need to login in order to post your comments
|
Blogs 280 bloggers
The Professional Footballers Who Never Play Football by Broganonthewing
There have been many changes to the English game in the last 40 years. The majority of these changes, if not all of them have all been influenced or dictated by money, both the making and saving of it.
Catch-19 by LegendRay
How many others on the site remember April 15 1961, the day, as TWTD recalls, when Town last beat Lincoln away in the league?
Cook is No Gamechanger by BossMan
I was 12 when we won the FA Cup so saw early success in my early years as a Town fan. How spoilt I was to see Beattie, Wark, Muhren Thijssen et al.
Building a High Performance Team at ITFC by Jaime_Clapham
Change is hard. Building a team is hard. Just reflect on what it’s like within the organisations that you work in, or when you are kicking off a new project. A football club and team are no different.
Marathon Blues by wadey
As some of you may be aware, we lost our little boy Tyler on 1st April 2012, aged just 15 months old. There was no cause declared and he just passed away in his sleep. Since then, I’ve tried to raise as much money for charity in memory of him.
Ipswich Town Polls
[ Vote here ]