U18s at Millwall

Friday, 5th Nov 2021 13:01

Town’s U18s are in action away against Millwall at the Lions’ training ground on Saturday morning.

Adem Atay’s side are currently second in Professional Development League Two South with the South Londoners third, three points behind.

Meanwhile, academy schoolboy Rio Oudnie-Morgan won another Northern Ireland U17s cap on Tuesday in a 2-2 draw with Albania in their European Championships qualifying mini-group in Belfast.

Having previously been in the XI which was beaten 3-2 by Scotland, the 15-year-old was an unused sub in the 2-0 defeat to Italy in Larne before coming on as a 76th minute sub against the Albanians.





Photo: Matchday Images