CEO Ashton on Hospital Radio

Tuesday, 16th Nov 2021 09:33

Town CEO Mark Ashton is appearing on Hospital Radio Ipswich this evening, speaking about the history and heritage of the club and his passion for taking the Blues forward (7pm-8pm).

In a wide-ranging interview with Hospital Radio Ipswich matchday commentator Simon Bartlett, Ashton talks about his decision to come to Portman Road, his ambitions for the Blues and his relationship with chairman Mike O’Leary, as well as the highlights of the season so far.

The interview can be heard via hri.org.uk or ask your smart speaker to play Hospital Radio Ipswich. If you’re a patient at Ipswich Hospital it is available on Bedside Channel 1 of your Hospedia set.

Hospital Radio Ipswich has been supplying matchday coverage of Ipswich Town since 1971, longer than any other broadcaster.









Photo: Contributed