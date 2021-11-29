AFC Wimbledon Await Tractor Girls or Crawley Wasps in FA Cup

Monday, 29th Nov 2021 14:22

Ipswich Town Women will play AFC Wimbledon Ladies away in the third round of the Vitality Women’s FA Cup if they defeat Crawley Wasps in their second-round tie, which was postponed on Sunday.

The Tractor Girls were due to face the Wasps at the Goldstar Ground, Felixstowe but the tie was called off on the morning of the game due to a waterlogged pitch. The tie has been rearranged for Sunday 5th December.

AFC Wimbledon play in FA Women's National League Division One South East, the league the Blues were in last season, and currently sit in fifth position.

Third round ties will take place on Sunday 12th December with clubs from the Barclays FA Women's Super League joining the competition in round four.

Vitality Women’s FA Cup Third Round

1 Chorley Women or Bradford City Women’s v Newcastle United Women

2 Norton & Stockton Ancients LFC or Leeds United Women v Durham Women

3 Brighouse Town AFC Women or Farsley Celtic Women v Sunderland AFC Ladies

4 Burnley FC Women v Liverpool FC Women

5 Liverpool Feds LFC v Blackburn Rovers LFC

6 Sheffield FC Women or Huddersfield Town WFC v Loughborough Lightening Women

7 Leafield Athletic LFC or Lincoln City Women v Lye Town Ladies or Northampton Town Ladies

8 Stoke City LFC or Norwich City Women v Wolverhampton Wanderers Women or Nottingham Forest Women

9 West Bromwich Albion Women v Long Eaton United LFC or Netherton United Ladies

10 Stourbridge FC Ladies v Sheffield United Women

11 Watford FC Women v Coventry United WFC

12 Gillingham Women or Actonians LFC v Charlton Athletic Women

13 Ashford Town (Middx) Ladies v London City Lionesses LFC

14 Bristol City Women v Lewes FC Women

15 Bridgwater United Women v Crystal Palace LFC

16 Plymouth Argyle Women v Clapton Community Ladies

17 Kent Football United Women or Chesham United LFC v Billericay Town Women

18 Portsmouth FC Women v Southampton FC Women

19 Southampton Women’s v Exeter City Women

20 AFC Wimbledon Ladies v Ipswich Town LFC or Crawley Wasps LFC





Photo: Action Images