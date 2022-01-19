Town Not Chasing Defoe
Wednesday, 19th Jan 2022 14:08
Claims that Town are targeting former England international Jermain Defoe are wide of the mark, TWTD understands.
Sky Sports are reporting that Town, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are all chasing the 39-year-old, who is a free agent having left Rangers earlier this month.
However, we understand the Blues have no interest in the veteran frontman.
Defoe’s name came up as a potential target during discussions at Portman Road in the summer, however, the matter was taken no further than that.
The striker was reportedly on £30,000-a-week at Rangers and even if the Blues were keen his wage requirements would almost certainly be impossible for Town to meet while staying within League One’s SCMP limitations.
Meanwhile, Town's permanent signing of loan keeper Christian Walton is concluded barring the announcement.
The 26-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with his former club Brighton set to receive a small fee.
Photo: Action Images
