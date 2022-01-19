Town Not Chasing Defoe

Wednesday, 19th Jan 2022 14:08 Claims that Town are targeting former England international Jermain Defoe are wide of the mark, TWTD understands. Sky Sports are reporting that Town, Sunderland, Charlton Athletic and Oxford United are all chasing the 39-year-old, who is a free agent having left Rangers earlier this month. However, we understand the Blues have no interest in the veteran frontman. Defoe’s name came up as a potential target during discussions at Portman Road in the summer, however, the matter was taken no further than that. The striker was reportedly on £30,000-a-week at Rangers and even if the Blues were keen his wage requirements would almost certainly be impossible for Town to meet while staying within League One’s SCMP limitations. Meanwhile, Town's permanent signing of loan keeper Christian Walton is concluded barring the announcement. The 26-year-old has agreed a two-and-a-half-year deal with his former club Brighton set to receive a small fee.

Photo: Action Images



Orraman added 14:15 - Jan 19

It’s a no for Defoe but I wish Mr Ashton would make the announcement on CW so that I can see it in writing and put my mind at rest 2

blues1 added 14:19 - Jan 19

Orroman. Youve just seen it writing in this story. 0

ruds added 14:20 - Jan 19

Unless his names Christian Defoe Walton - I don't want to hear about non news!



Announce Walton ASAP please Mr Ashton.



Thank you 0

benfromkent added 14:21 - Jan 19

Now there's a name I'd all but forgotten, didn't know he was still playing. Obviously an absolute non starter/story here, it's only value (in my opinion) was to give me a 'blimey there's a blast from the past, is he still going?!?!?' moment.



0

Suffolkboy added 14:26 - Jan 19

Will be the very best of news about C W when it comes ; we’ll done ITFC !

COYB 0

telpajak added 14:36 - Jan 19

39!! I’ll get my boots out! I’m 53 and only want 10000 a week! Mr Ashton I will await your call 0

